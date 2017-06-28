Freddie Freeman could be activated weeks ahead of schedule

Freddie Freeman tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s hoping to be activated from the disabled list on July 9 for the beginning of a series versus the Nationals. That would be ahead of the schedule originally announced when he went down with a wrist injury on May 18. At the time he was expected to miss ten weeks, which would’ve put his return date around July 27 or later.

Freeman will take live batting practice Wednesday and if that goes well will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. If all goes well, he’ll play on July 9. And as we noted before: he’ll likely be playing third base.

When he went down Freeman was putting up MVP-esque numbers, hitting .341/.461/.748 with an MLB-high 14 home runs and 25 RBI in 165 plate appearances while playing solid defense. Now, based on the time off and on the new position, he’ll be starting his season anew in more ways than one.

