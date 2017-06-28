Anthony Rizzo calls out Miguel Montero for calling out Jake Arreita

Referring to Willson Contreras, of course, who has allowed 31 stolen bases to opponents while behind the dish. Coincidentally, Montero has allowed 31 stolen bases when he has played as well. Contreras has played in 24 more games than Montero, by the way.
I predict that, by around 3pm when the clubhouses open, we’ll see a public apology by Montero.
A lot of people think they have a double walking around someplace on Earth. They may actually be right. We have an example of this in baseball and politics.
Cubs owner Tom Ricketts looks a lot like Texas senator Ted Cruz. Or, since Ricketts is older, I guess Cruz looks like Ricketts. Either way, they could play brothers if someone put on, like, the worst ever production of some play about brothers.
If you’re not familiar with one or both of those guys, take a gander at the photo that was taken of the two of them in Washington this morning as the Cubs made the rounds with their World Series trophy:
Freddie Freeman tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s hoping to be activated from the disabled list on July 9 for the beginning of a series versus the Nationals. That would be ahead of the schedule originally announced when he went down with a wrist injury on May 18. At the time he was expected to miss ten weeks, which would’ve put his return date around July 27 or later.
Freeman will take live batting practice Wednesday and if that goes well will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. If all goes well, he’ll play on July 9. And as we noted before: he’ll likely be playing third base.
When he went down Freeman was putting up MVP-esque numbers, hitting .341/.461/.748 with an MLB-high 14 home runs and 25 RBI in 165 plate appearances while playing solid defense. Now, based on the time off and on the new position, he’ll be starting his season anew in more ways than one.