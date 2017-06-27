MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig‘s one-game suspension has been rescinded. Instead, he will make a charitable donation. The alternative “punishment” was agreed to by Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association.
Puig was suspended one game two weeks ago after flipping off some hecklers at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Puig showed remorse after the game, saying, “I stooped to their level.”
Entering Tuesday night’s action, Puig was batting .251/.331/.458 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in 287 plate appearances.
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre picked a good time to hit his 450th home run. With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Beltre took the first pitch he saw from closer Cody Allen for a ride, sending it into the left field seats at Progressive Field to break the tie.
The Rangers would go on to win 2-1. Beltre finished 2-for-4. He now has 2,969 career hits, leaving him 31 shy of becoming the 31st member of the 3,000 hit club.
On the season, Beltre is hitting .303/.373/.562 with five home run sand 22 RBI in 102 plate appearances.
Another day, another Mets injury. Starter Robert Gsellman appeared to injure his leg attempting to beat out an infield single in the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. Paul Sewald relieved him in the bottom half of the inning.
Gsellman allowed three runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts on 54 pitches before exiting. At the plate, he went 1-for-2 with a single which came in the third inning.
The Mets should provide information about Gsellman’s status later this evening. The team could be looking at yet another pitcher to add to the disabled list. Other injured Met pitchers include Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, Matt Harvey, Jeurys Familia, Tommy Milone, and Josh Smoker. And injured position players include Neil Walker, Juan Lagares, and David Wright. It’s been a rough year.