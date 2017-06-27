Here are the final All-Star voting results before the close of balloting

Javier Baez is a second baseman. He’s played a good bit of shortstop and, if he played for some other teams, he may be an everyday shortstop, but he’s the Cubs’ second baseman.

With Addision Russell out with some shoulder issues, however, Baez got the call at short last night for the Cubs-Nats game in Washington. It was a good call, as he made a couple of spectacular plays in the field.

First up is this highway robbery of Bryce Harper, who thought he had a base hit. It was a good thought, too, as he hit the ball like a dang rocket:

Baez of the Day, Part I: Javier Baez lays out to grab liner off the bat of Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/YiYxycC54C — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 27, 2017

Later, when Adam Lind was up to bat, he fouled one off behind third base. Baez got on his horse and did this:

Baez of the Day, Part II: Javy Baez goes a long way for this great sliding catch. pic.twitter.com/egN412DKVc — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 27, 2017

That inspired Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper to use the old line the great Harry Kalas used about Garry Maddox: “Two-thirds of the Earth is covered by water, the other one-third is covered by Garry Maddox.” It’s a great line, and aptly used to describe Javier Baez’s Monday night.

