The Red Sox sign Jhonny Peralta

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the New York Mets are “open for business,” and that they’re willing to listen to offers for Curtis Granderson, Addison Reed, Jay Bruce and Asdrubal Cabrera.

New York is suffering through a nightmare season of injuries and underperformance. They’ve lost ace Noah Syngergaard for months, closer Jeurys Famila for the entire season most likely and will be without Matt Harvey and Neil Walker for an extended period. They currently sit in fourth place with a 31-41 record in what is perhaps the weakest division in baseball.

Bruce and Reed are impending free agents, so it makes sense that they’d look to deal them. Cabrera is signed through 2018, but the Mets could use a lost second half of 2017 to test out prospect Amed Rosario. Granderson turns 37 in September and has been relegated primarily to bench duty behind Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto and Bruce.

It would make sense for the Mets to sell, that’s for sure.

