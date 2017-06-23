Mets ‘open for business,’ will listen to offers on number of veterans

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the New York Mets are “open for business,” and that they’re willing to listen to offers for Curtis Granderson, Addison Reed, Jay Bruce and Asdrubal Cabrera.
New York is suffering through a nightmare season of injuries and underperformance. They’ve lost ace Noah Syngergaard for months, closer Jeurys Famila for the entire season most likely and will be without Matt Harvey and Neil Walker for an extended period. They currently sit in fourth place with a 31-41 record in what is perhaps the weakest division in baseball.
Bruce and Reed are impending free agents, so it makes sense that they’d look to deal them. Cabrera is signed through 2018, but the Mets could use a lost second half of 2017 to test out prospect Amed Rosario. Granderson turns 37 in September and has been relegated primarily to bench duty behind Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto and Bruce.
It would make sense for the Mets to sell, that’s for sure.
The Red Sox have signed third baseman Jhonny Peralta to a minor-league deal. He’ll report to Pawtucket.
Peralta, 35, hit a paltry .204/.259/.204 in 58 plate appearances for the Cardinals this year. But with Pablo Sandoval on the disabled list — and ineffective when he hasn’t been — the Sox could use some infield depth.
This is the second former Tiger that former Tigers GM Dave Dombrowski has picked up today, after signing Doug Fister. No word if he’s kicking the tires on Andy Dirks or Brennan Boesch.
The Kansas City Royals have designated Chris Young for assignment. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Neftali Feliz, who the Royals picked up yesterday.
Young was an excellent swingman for the Royals World Series-winning 2015 team, but he’s been terrible since then, posting a 6.52 ERA since the beginning of 2016. This year he’s got a 7.50 ERA in 14 games, two of which came as a starter. He has a ghastly 2.033 WHIP. He’s not foolin’ anyone out there.