The Blue Jays are allergic to .500

The Blue Jays dropped Thursday afternoon’s game to the Rangers 11-4, splitting the four-game home series. And, impressively, the Blue Jays failed for the ninth time to get back to .500. The club is now 35-37.

Here’s a look at all the times the Blue Jays could’ve evened out their won-lost record and what happened:

April 5 (0-1): Lost 3-1 to the Orioles

April 7 (1-2): Lost 10-8 to the Rays

June 1 (26-27): Lost 12-2 to the Yankees

June 3 (27-28): Lost 7-0 to the Yankees

June 5 (28-29): Lost 5-3 to the Athletics

June 13 (31-32): Lost 8-1 to the Rays

June 16 (32-33): Lost 11-4 to the White Sox

June 20 (34-35): Lost 6-1 to the Rangers

June 22 (35-36): Lost 11-4 to the Rangers

The Blue Jays are now a half-game behind the Orioles for fifth place in the AL East, but they’re only 5.5 games behind the first-place Yankees. Interestingly, if the Blue Jays played in the NL East and had the same record, they would be in second place. But even the Phillies — baseball’s worst team — have been at .500 or better for a few days: after winning Opening Day and after game Nos. 6, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22.

Follow @Baer_Bill