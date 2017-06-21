Freddie Freeman discusses decision to move to third base to accommodate Matt Adams

On Tuesday evening, we learned that the Braves were considering moving first baseman Freddie Freeman to third base when he returns from his wrist injury as a way to accommodate Freeman’s replacement Matt Adams, who has been nothing short of a phenomenal replacement.
The response to the potential move were highly skeptical, viewing it was a pie-in-the-sky strategy that would not actually come to fruition. Freeman spoke about it on Wednesday and showed that, in fact, the wheels are already turning to get him in shape to play the hot corner. Via the Braves’ Twitter account:
Freeman said he “felt pretty good” taking grounders at third base. He said he brought up the idea of moving to third base to keep Adams’ bat in the lineup. He had a meeting with president of baseball operations John Hart and GM John Coppolella, then met with manager Brian Snitker.
One reporter jokingly asked Freeman if he’d had a couple glasses of wine when he came up with the idea. Freeman replied, “No. Obviously it’s been a few years since I’ve played third base but hopefully I can take to it quickly and hopefully I can refresh my memory of doing it 10 years ago.”
Another reporter asked Freeman about the most important technique for which he needs a refresher. Freeman said, “For me, obviously, it’s charging. First base, you can kind of let the ball come to you and obviously you can’t do that at first base.”
Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the Indians and Twins will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game series at hiram Bithorn Stadium April 17-18 next season. The games will be counted as Twins home games.
The last time regular season MLB games were held in Puerto Rico was seven years ago when the Mets and Marlins played a three-game series in June 2010.
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is from Puerto Rico, said, “It is a dream come true for me to play in Puerto Rico. When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico [in 2003-04], I remember going to those games and thinking to myself, ‘I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people.’ Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me. These will be the most memorable regular season games of my career, for sure.”
Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said, “The Minnesota Twins are honored to visit Puerto Rico and represent Major League Baseball in this international showcase. The Twins look forward to joining MLB and the Cleveland Indians organization in celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and growing influence on our game.”
Veteran pitcher Doug Fister opted out of his contract with the Angels and is now a free agent, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. The club signed Fister to a minor league contract last month, which included an opt-out date for June 21.
Fister, 33, had so-so results in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake, yielding seven runs (all earned) on 16 hits with five walks and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. It’s not clear why he decided to opt out, but he may have been told he wouldn’t be joining the major league rotation anytime soon.
Fister is now on release waivers for the next 48 hours after which he can search elsewhere for a home, presumably with a team that will give him a better shot at returning to the majors.