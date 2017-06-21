Doug Fister opts out of contract with Angels

Veteran pitcher Doug Fister opted out of his contract with the Angels and is now a free agent, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. The club signed Fister to a minor league contract last month, which included an opt-out date for June 21.
Fister, 33, had so-so results in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake, yielding seven runs (all earned) on 16 hits with five walks and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. It’s not clear why he decided to opt out, but he may have been told he wouldn’t be joining the major league rotation anytime soon.
Fister is now on release waivers for the next 48 hours after which he can search elsewhere for a home, presumably with a team that will give him a better shot at returning to the majors.
Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the Indians and Twins will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game series at hiram Bithorn Stadium April 17-18 next season. The games will be counted as Twins home games.
The last time regular season MLB games were held in Puerto Rico was seven years ago when the Mets and Marlins played a three-game series in June 2010.
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is from Puerto Rico, said, “It is a dream come true for me to play in Puerto Rico. When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico [in 2003-04], I remember going to those games and thinking to myself, ‘I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people.’ Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me. These will be the most memorable regular season games of my career, for sure.”
Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said, “The Minnesota Twins are honored to visit Puerto Rico and represent Major League Baseball in this international showcase. The Twins look forward to joining MLB and the Cleveland Indians organization in celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and growing influence on our game.”
Cubs manager Joe Maddon moved first baseman Anthony Rizzo into the leadoff spot on Tuesday last week, June 13. The decision immediately paid off as Rizzo led off the game with a no-doubt home run to center field off of Zack Wheeler. It was the start of what would become a trend.
The next day, Rizzo led off the game with a solo home run to left-center off of Matt Harvey. After an off-day, the Cubs opened up a series against the Pirates on Friday and Rizzo led off with a walk against Trevor Williams. On Saturday, he opened the game with a single facing Ivan Nova. He greeted Jameson Taillon with a double to begin Sunday’s game. Rizzo singled off of Clayton Richard to kick off Monday’s series opener against the Padres. And on Tuesday, he led off with a solo home run to center field off of Jhoulys Chacin.
So, coming into Wednesday afternoon’s game versus the Padres, Rizzo was 6-for-6 with two singles, a walk, a double, and three homers in his very first at-bat of a game since being made the Cubs’ lead-off man. Unfortunately for him, he was not able to keep the streak going. After working a 3-0 count to begin Wednesday’s game against Miguel Diaz, Rizzo flied out to Hunter Renfroe in right field.
Entering Wednesday’s action, Rizzo was batting .268/.398/.529 overall with 17 home runs and 47 RBI in 314 plate appearances. The competition is absolutely stacked this year at first base, but Rizzo is right up there and will probably be seen at the All-Star Game next month.