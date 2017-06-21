Blue Jays reconfigure lineup, take Kevin Pillar out of leadoff spot

The Blue Jays decided prior to the start of the third game of their four-game series against the Rangers on Wednesday, that Jose Bautista would serve as the leadoff hitter going forward, not Kevin Pillar, MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm reports.
Pillar has batted leadoff in 58 of the Jays’ 70 games, but he hasn’t hit much, batting .246/.300/.400 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in 305 plate appearances. Bautista hasn’t been much better, batting .221/.333/.403 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI in 300 PA, but he’s better at drawing walks.
The reconfiguration also allows Russell Martin to move to the No. 2 spot followed by Josh Donaldson, Justin Smoak, and Kendrys Morales.
Another Mets pitcher has landed on the disabled list. The Mets announced on Wednesday that starter Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis. In related roster moves, the club optioned infielder Matt Reynolds to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled pitchers Tyler Pill and Erik Goeddel from Las Vegas.
Wheeler, 27, was lit up in each of his last two starts, giving up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings to the Cubs and seven runs in two innings against the Dodgers. The outings ballooned his ERA from 3.45 to 5.29.
Wheeler joins an ever-growing list of injured Mets. Fellow pitchers Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Tommy Milone, Josh Smoker, and Jeurys Familia are on the sidelines, as well as position players David Wright, Asdrubal Cabrera, Neil Walker, and Juan Lagares. The Mets entered play Wednesday 31-39 and in fourth place in the NL East.
On Tuesday evening, we learned that the Braves were considering moving first baseman Freddie Freeman to third base when he returns from his wrist injury as a way to accommodate Freeman’s replacement Matt Adams, who has been nothing short of a phenomenal replacement.
The response to the potential move were highly skeptical, viewing it was a pie-in-the-sky strategy that would not actually come to fruition. Freeman spoke about it on Wednesday and showed that, in fact, the wheels are already turning to get him in shape to play the hot corner. Via the Braves’ Twitter account:
Freeman said he “felt pretty good” taking grounders at third base. He said he brought up the idea of moving to third base to keep Adams’ bat in the lineup. He had a meeting with president of baseball operations John Hart and GM John Coppolella, then met with manager Brian Snitker.
One reporter jokingly asked Freeman if he’d had a couple glasses of wine when he came up with the idea. Freeman replied, “No. Obviously it’s been a few years since I’ve played third base but hopefully I can take to it quickly and hopefully I can refresh my memory of doing it 10 years ago.”
Another reporter asked Freeman about the most important technique for which he needs a refresher. Freeman said, “For me, obviously, it’s charging. First base, you can kind of let the ball come to you and obviously you can’t do that at first base.”