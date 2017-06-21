Addison Russell’s wife will not talk to Major League Baseball

Earlier this month the wife of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell posted an Instagram photo, the caption in which she said that Russell cheated on her. Later, in a comment on the post, a friend of Russell’s wife alleged Russell had been physically abusive toward his wife.

The post was deleted, but it was circulated widely. It also spurred in an investigation into Russell by Major League Baseball pursuant to its domestic violence policy. That investigation may not go far, however, because Russell’s wife has filed for divorce and her attorney has issued the following statement, reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

“Mrs. Russell has declined the invitation from Major League Baseball to be interviewed relative to social media postings and allegations of domestic violence,’’ according to a statement released from Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP, the firm representing Russell in her divorce. “It is her desire to pursue a resolution that is, first and foremost, in the best interest of the parties’ son, and which occurs in a swift, amicable, and private fashion.’’

It’s certainly her right to not cooperate with Major League Baseball, for any number of reasons. It’s likewise her right to focus primarily on divorce proceedings instead of a disciplinary proceeding initiated by her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s employer. For his part, Russell has denied the allegations.

I suspect that this will be the end of the matter as far as Major League Baseball is concerned, barring Russell’s wife changing her mind on the matter.

Follow @craigcalcaterra