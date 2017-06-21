Addison Russell’s wife will not talk to Major League Baseball

Earlier this month the wife of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell posted an Instagram photo, the caption in which she said that Russell cheated on her. Later, in a comment on the post, a friend of Russell’s wife alleged Russell had been physically abusive toward his wife.
The post was deleted, but it was circulated widely. It also spurred in an investigation into Russell by Major League Baseball pursuant to its domestic violence policy. That investigation may not go far, however, because Russell’s wife has filed for divorce and her attorney has issued the following statement, reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
“Mrs. Russell has declined the invitation from Major League Baseball to be interviewed relative to social media postings and allegations of domestic violence,’’ according to a statement released from Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP, the firm representing Russell in her divorce. “It is her desire to pursue a resolution that is, first and foremost, in the best interest of the parties’ son, and which occurs in a swift, amicable, and private fashion.’’
It’s certainly her right to not cooperate with Major League Baseball, for any number of reasons. It’s likewise her right to focus primarily on divorce proceedings instead of a disciplinary proceeding initiated by her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s employer. For his part, Russell has denied the allegations.
I suspect that this will be the end of the matter as far as Major League Baseball is concerned, barring Russell’s wife changing her mind on the matter.
Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the Indians and Twins will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game series at hiram Bithorn Stadium April 17-18 next season. The games will be counted as Twins home games.
The last time regular season MLB games were held in Puerto Rico was seven years ago when the Mets and Marlins played a three-game series in June 2010.
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is from Puerto Rico, said, “It is a dream come true for me to play in Puerto Rico. When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico [in 2003-04], I remember going to those games and thinking to myself, ‘I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people.’ Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me. These will be the most memorable regular season games of my career, for sure.”
Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said, “The Minnesota Twins are honored to visit Puerto Rico and represent Major League Baseball in this international showcase. The Twins look forward to joining MLB and the Cleveland Indians organization in celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and growing influence on our game.”
Veteran pitcher Doug Fister opted out of his contract with the Angels and is now a free agent, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. The club signed Fister to a minor league contract last month, which included an opt-out date for June 21.
Fister, 33, had so-so results in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake, yielding seven runs (all earned) on 16 hits with five walks and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. It’s not clear why he decided to opt out, but he may have been told he wouldn’t be joining the major league rotation anytime soon.
Fister is now on release waivers for the next 48 hours after which he can search elsewhere for a home, presumably with a team that will give him a better shot at returning to the majors.