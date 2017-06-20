Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Justin Verlander thinks the baseballs are juiced and sign-stealing lengthens games

By Bill BaerJun 20, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

MLive.com’s Evan Woodbery has an interesting read up today focusing on Tigers starter Justin Verlander. Verlander read the recent piece from The Ringer by Ben Lindbergh, featuring research from Mitchell Lichtman, that concluded that the baseballs were changed starting after the 2015 All-Star break.

“Are people talking about this? Are people writing about this?” Verlander asked.

Verlander said, “The old eye test is the best thing to go by. Guys that have been around this game for a long time, you see balls leaving the yard that probably shouldn’t be.” He added, “If it is true, I wish MLB would just say, ‘Yeah, we wanted more offense.’ But the explanation of why home runs are going out at such an extreme rate…I think people just want answers to that. Specifically pitchers. I don’t think hitters mind too much.”

Speaking about another one of baseball’s recent issues, the pace of play, Verlander suggested that the increasingly complex signs between catchers and pitchers is adding to the downtime in between pitches.

The game comes to a screeching halt when guys get on base, and specifically when guys get in scoring position on second base. The signs have to be more advanced than they ever were before.

Those 1-2-3 innings go pretty quick. It’s when guys get on base: Pitchers picking off and stepping off, managers giving signs to the catcher, catcher giving the signs to the pitcher. All these things take place and that’s where the lull is. I think there’s a lot of extra space in that area we could tighten up.

I have much more advanced signs now. I have fallback signs for my fallback signs. There’s a lot of stuff happening that makes it pretty easy to get off rhythm with the catcher or maybe throw the wrong pitch or have to say, ‘Hold on, let’s talk about this, because we’re not on the same page.

If Verlander got his way, Major League Baseball would come clean about altering baseballs and crack down on sign-stealing.

Phillies place Jerad Eickhoff on DL with upper back strain

By Bill BaerJun 20, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury reports that the Phillies have placed starter Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day disabled list with an upper back strain. First baseman Brock Stassi was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Eickhoff, 26, pitched well in his most recent start against the Diamondbacks, tossing six innings of one-run ball. Overall, he’s carrying a disappointing 4.81 ERA with a 65/30 K/BB ratio in 76 2/3 innings.

It is not yet clear how the Phillies plan to fill Eickhoff’s spot in the rotation. Mark Appel, Jake Thompson, and Thomas Eshelman are potential options for promotions to the majors.

Stassi, 27, made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster, but struggled through the first two months, batting .197/.290/.361 in 69 plate appearances. The Phillies optioned him to Double-A Reading earlier this month for a couple games, then moved him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. That seemed to do the trick, as Stassi hit .325 in 40 combined at-bats.

Anthony Rizzo won’t be disciplined for sliding into Austin Hedges

By Bill BaerJun 20, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

Earlier, Craig wrote about Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo‘s slide into Padres catcher Austin Hedges last night, which violated Rule 7.13. Padres manager Andy Green called the slide “fairly egregious,” “disheartening,” and “a cheap shot.”

There was a possibility that Rizzo could have received punishment from Major League Baseball, but he won’t. CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney reports that Rizzo spoke to Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, and learned he would face no punishment.

As for the possibility the Padres may take justice into their own hands on Tuesday, Rizzo said, “I can’t control what they do.”

Hedges wasn’t a fan of the slide. Per MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell, the catcher said, “It was a bad slide. I clearly gave him the plate. He went out of his way and got me pretty good.” Hedges is expected to miss a day or two to deal with the after effects of the collision with Rizzo.