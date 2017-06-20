Eric Hosmer passes Yonder Alonso in the latest AL All-Star voting update

Last week Yonder Alonso of the A’s led the AL All-Star voting at first base. This week he’s been passed up by Eric Hosmer of the red-hot Royals, 936,734 votes to 887,645. If Hosmer holds on it will be his second straight selection by the fans at first base.
Elsewhere, Salvador Perez of the Royals leads at catcher, Jose Altuve of the Astros leads things at second base, his teammate Carlos Correa tops shortstops, Miguel Sano of the Twins commands the top spot at the hot corder (1,302,090); and Nelson Cruz of the Mariners leads all others at DH. In the outfield, it’s Aaron Judge of the Yankees, who remains the top overall vote getter then Mike Trout of the Angels and George Springer of the Astros.
Here are all the vote totals:
The Brewers signed reliever Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor league contract on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. Wilhelmsen was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on June 11 and officially became a free agent on Monday.
Wilhelmsen put up a mediocre 4.44 ERA with a 17/12 K/BB ratio in 26 1/3 innings of work in Arizona. The inconsistent right-hander has seen his strikeout rate plummet in recent seasons after averaging nearly a strikeout per inning several seasons ago with the Mariners.
The first-place Brewers have had bullpen issues behind closer Corey Knebel. While Wilhelmsen will begin his new stint with the Brewers by reporting to Triple-A Colorado Springs, he could join the major league roster soon.
I don’t know if the Pablo Sandoval era is ending in Boston, but if it is, it’s ending with a whimper. The whimper: the Sox just placed him on the disabled list . . . with an inner ear infection.
Look, an inner ear infection is no joke. My son actually has one right now! I had to go put ciprofloxacin drops in his ear just before stating this post. I tend to think, however, that this is not the sort of thing for which a useful ballplayer in his team’s good graces would be put on the DL. It’s further underscored by the surprised and somewhat mocking tone with which the news was broken on Twitter by the Sox beat writers. It just smells kinda funny.
What also smells is Sandoval’s performance. He’s batting just .212/.269/.354 this season. Over three seasons he’s played only 161 games and is hitting a paltry .237/.286/.360. He’s currently in the third year of a five-year, $95 million deal. The odds that he’s still in a Sox uniform when it ends have been taken off the board in Vegas, replaced by a hand-written sign that says “you kiddin’ me?”
Anyway, that’s the latest from Pablo Sandoval. The man who, when he signed with Boston, inspired people to write columns saying how unfair the system was and how baseball needed a salary cap.