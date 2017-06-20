Eric Hosmer passes Yonder Alonso in the latest AL All-Star voting update

I don’t know if the Pablo Sandoval era is ending in Boston, but if it is, it’s ending with a whimper. The whimper: the Sox just placed him on the disabled list . . . with an inner ear infection.

Look, an inner ear infection is no joke. My son actually has one right now! I had to go put ciprofloxacin drops in his ear just before stating this post. I tend to think, however, that this is not the sort of thing for which a useful ballplayer in his team’s good graces would be put on the DL. It’s further underscored by the surprised and somewhat mocking tone with which the news was broken on Twitter by the Sox beat writers. It just smells kinda funny.

What also smells is Sandoval’s performance. He’s batting just .212/.269/.354 this season. Over three seasons he’s played only 161 games and is hitting a paltry .237/.286/.360. He’s currently in the third year of a five-year, $95 million deal. The odds that he’s still in a Sox uniform when it ends have been taken off the board in Vegas, replaced by a hand-written sign that says “you kiddin’ me?”

Anyway, that’s the latest from Pablo Sandoval. The man who, when he signed with Boston, inspired people to write columns saying how unfair the system was and how baseball needed a salary cap.

