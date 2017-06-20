Brewers sign Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor league deal

The Brewers signed reliever Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor league contract on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. Wilhelmsen was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on June 11 and officially became a free agent on Monday.
Wilhelmsen put up a mediocre 4.44 ERA with a 17/12 K/BB ratio in 26 1/3 innings of work in Arizona. The inconsistent right-hander has seen his strikeout rate plummet in recent seasons after averaging nearly a strikeout per inning several seasons ago with the Mariners.
The first-place Brewers have had bullpen issues behind closer Corey Knebel. While Wilhelmsen will begin his new stint with the Brewers by reporting to Triple-A Colorado Springs, he could join the major league roster soon.
I don’t know if the Pablo Sandoval era is ending in Boston, but if it is, it’s ending with a whimper. The whimper: the Sox just placed him on the disabled list . . . with an inner ear infection.
Look, an inner ear infection is no joke. My son actually has one right now! I had to go put ciprofloxacin drops in his ear just before stating this post. I tend to think, however, that this is not the sort of thing for which a useful ballplayer in his team’s good graces would be put on the DL. It’s further underscored by the surprised and somewhat mocking tone with which the news was broken on Twitter by the Sox beat writers. It just smells kinda funny.
What also smells is Sandoval’s performance. He’s batting just .212/.269/.354 this season. Over three seasons he’s played only 161 games and is hitting a paltry .237/.286/.360. He’s currently in the third year of a five-year, $95 million deal. The odds that he’s still in a Sox uniform when it ends have been taken off the board in Vegas, replaced by a hand-written sign that says “you kiddin’ me?”
Anyway, that’s the latest from Pablo Sandoval. The man who, when he signed with Boston, inspired people to write columns saying how unfair the system was and how baseball needed a salary cap.
Here are a couple of surprising moves: the Philadelphia Phillies have designated righty Jeanmar Gomez and outfielder Michael Saunders for assignment. They gave called up lefty Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins to take their places.
Gomez, the team’s closer last season, is making $4.2 million. Saunders, a 2016 All-Star and, somewhat inexplicably, one of the more sought-after bats in a weak free agent market last offseason, was making $9 million. Both have underperformed mightily this year, of course. Gomez lost his closer’s job early this season and has posted a 7.25 ERA over 18 appearances. Saunders was horrible in the second half last season and continued this season apace, hitting .205/.257/.360 over 61 games.
These moves don’t alter the Phillies’ competitive situation all that much but they certainly represent a repudiation of a a big move in the Saunders signing and a rethinking with respect to Gomez and the closer’s role.
The rebuild continues.