Anthony Rizzo won’t be disciplined for sliding into Austin Hedges

Earlier, Craig wrote about Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo‘s slide into Padres catcher Austin Hedges last night, which violated Rule 7.13. Padres manager Andy Green called the slide “fairly egregious,” “disheartening,” and “a cheap shot.”

There was a possibility that Rizzo could have received punishment from Major League Baseball, but he won’t. CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney reports that Rizzo spoke to Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, and learned he would face no punishment.

As for the possibility the Padres may take justice into their own hands on Tuesday, Rizzo said, “I can’t control what they do.”

Hedges wasn’t a fan of the slide. Per MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell, the catcher said, “It was a bad slide. I clearly gave him the plate. He went out of his way and got me pretty good.” Hedges is expected to miss a day or two to deal with the after effects of the collision with Rizzo.

