Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres to have Tommy John surgery

By Craig CalcaterraJun 19, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

Some awful news for the Yankees: top prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn UCL in his left elbow. He’ll have surgery. He’s done for the year.

Torres suffered a hyperextended left elbow while sliding headfirst into home plate during Saturday’s game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. X-rays were negative and he was placed on the disabled list, but no one suspected that the injury was this serious, let alone that it would cost him the season.

Torres, of course, is not a pitcher. He’s an infielder. One of the top infield prospects in all of baseball and a top-10 overall prospect in the game according to most who rank such things. Though only 20 years old, he was hitting .309/.406/.457 at Triple-A and many suspected that he’d be playing for the Yankees soon given that they are in contention and given that third baseman Chase Headley has struggled. Those plans are obviously scrapped.

Torres, thankfully, throws with his right hand, so the rehab process will not be as extensive for him as it would be for a pitcher. At the moment the Yankees expect him to be ready for spring training in 2018. Still, this is quite a blow.

Hunter Strickland’s six-game suspension upheld

By Bill BaerJun 19, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

It took a while, but Major League Baseball has finally resolved Giants reliever Hunter Strickland‘s appeal of his six-game suspension: it’s still six games. MLB decided not to reduce Strickland’s punishment, which he’ll begin serving tonight, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic reports.

On May 29, Strickland intentionally hit Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in the hip with a 98 MPH fastball, exacting revenge for playoff home runs Harper hit against Strickland in 2014. Harper wasn’t happy, so he went towards Strickland and the two fought briefly as the benches and bullpens emptied onto the field. Harper was suspended four games, which was eventually reduced to three games.

Strickland, 28, will take the rest of the week off carrying a 2.08 ERA and a 26/13 K/BB ratio in 26 innings.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Banning “Offensive” trademarks

By Craig CalcaterraJun 19, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

The Supreme Court ruled today that the government can’t refuse to register trademarks based on the names, slogans or marks that it considers offensive, disparaging or which brings “any persons, living or dead,” into “contempt” or “disrepute.”

That prohibition was part of a 71-year-old law which had gone largely unnoticed outside of intellectual property circles for decades but which gained recent currency in the sports world after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) stripped the Washington Redskins of trademark protection on the basis of “Redskins” being deemed racially offensive. That ruling was put on hold — and the Redskins held on to their trademarks — while the case that was decided by the Supreme Court today was argued. The decision was not made on the merits of “Redskins” — it was about a band with Asian-American members called “The Slants” — but the ruling negates the trademark office’s ruling on the Redskins case.

The matter was of interest to baseball in connection with the Cleveland Indians mascot/logo Chief Wahoo, which some speculated could also lose its trademark protection if challenged. As I wrote a couple of years ago, however, there was a good argument available to the Indians that Wahoo would be exempt from the law, even if it was upheld. Now it doesn’t matter of course.

Speaking as a lawyer, the PTO’s regulations and other laws which applied in this area have always seemed vague and, potentially, capricious in that it gave some relatively unaccountable bureaucrats a great deal of authority over characterizing and potentially inhibiting speech. Even if a trademark characterization only applied to a certain, small area of intellectual property law and did not ban the use of certain names — the Redskins could still use that name, just not protect it via copyright law — the repercussions of such a ruling could outweigh the purpose of the ruling and have a chilling effect.

Speaking as someone who is not a fan of the name “Redskins” or Chief Wahoo, I’ve never favored regulations, laws, court rulings or government action of any kind as a means of getting rid of them.  I’ve written about this extensively. The Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians are private corporations. They, like any other private citizens, should be allowed by law to be as offensive as they want to be. The way to get them to cease doing so is via argument, persuasion and popular opinion from fans and citizens, directed at either the clubs themselves or the leagues in which they play. Leagues which do, in fact, have some power over how their clubs present themselves.

Either way, the work of eradicating offensive names and logos from sports teams should not be done by the government, which should have more important things to do. It should be done by the teams themselves, after they come to their damn senses that naming yourself after a racial slur or identifying yourself by a racial caricature is a dumb, mean and hateful thing to do.