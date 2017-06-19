Video: Eloy Jimenez channels Roy Hobbs, breaks light during Carolina League Home Run Derby

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Near the end of the 1984 film The Natural, protagonist Roy Hobbs — by then, an injured veteran slugger — wins the pennant for his team when he hits a home run into the lights in right field.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect, participated in the Carolina League (Single-A) Home Run Derby on Monday evening. He channeled his inner Roy Hobbs when he hit a home run into the lights beyond the left field fence.

Video, via J.J. Cooper of Baseball America:

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

Despite the impressive feat, Jimenez was unable to make it into the finals of the Derby. Sicnarf Loopstok and Jacob Gatewood were the finalists.

Jimenez, 20, signed with the Cubs in August 2013 as an international prospect on a $2.8 million signing bonus. This season, with High-A Myrtle Beach, Jimenez is hitting .278/.381/.546 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 113 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill