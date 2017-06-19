Video: Eloy Jimenez channels Roy Hobbs, breaks light during Carolina League Home Run Derby

Near the end of the 1984 film The Natural, protagonist Roy Hobbs — by then, an injured veteran slugger — wins the pennant for his team when he hits a home run into the lights in right field.
Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect, participated in the Carolina League (Single-A) Home Run Derby on Monday evening. He channeled his inner Roy Hobbs when he hit a home run into the lights beyond the left field fence.
Video, via J.J. Cooper of Baseball America:
Despite the impressive feat, Jimenez was unable to make it into the finals of the Derby. Sicnarf Loopstok and Jacob Gatewood were the finalists.
Jimenez, 20, signed with the Cubs in August 2013 as an international prospect on a $2.8 million signing bonus. This season, with High-A Myrtle Beach, Jimenez is hitting .278/.381/.546 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 113 plate appearances.
Despite throwing five solid innings against the Reds on Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said that Kenta Maeda is moving back to the bullpen, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Maeda, 29, has had a tough season, carrying a 5.16 ERA through his 10th start. He then moved to the bullpen and picked up his first career save on June 9 against the Reds with four innings of one-run ball. Maeda moved back into the rotation to start Sunday as the Dodgers are in the midst of a long stretch of games without an off day. He fired five innings and gave up only one run to the Reds on Sunday, lowering his ERA to 4.70.
Given the injury propensity of most of the Dodgers’ current starters, it’s realistic to assume that Maeda will eventually move back into the rotation.
MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reports that the Indians activated outfielder Michael Brantley from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle. According to manager Terry Francona, the ankle injury “has been bothering [Brantley] for a while.”
Brantley, 30, last played on Wednesday when he doubled twice in a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers. Overall, he’s hitting .296/.360/.432 with five home runs and 28 RBI in 228 plate appearances.
Brantley played in only 11 games last season and has played in just 54 games this season, so the Indians are used to playing without him. Dan Robertson started in left field in Brantley’s place in each of the last five games and that figures to be the case while Brantley is absent. Austin Jackson could also draw some starts.