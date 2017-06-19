The First Base Race Remains Tight in NL All-Star Balloting

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The latest balloting is in for the NL All-Star team and the race to start at first base remains tight.

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has 1,404,251 votes and remains slightly ahead of Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo, who has 1,247,219. Zimmerman is batting .349 on the season with 19 home runs and 54 RBI. If he holds on, this would be Zimmerman’s first ever elected start at first base. Rizzo was the starter in 2016.

The remaining NL leaders include second baseman Daniel Murphy of the Nationals, third baseman Kris Bryant of the Cubs, Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart, catcher Buster Posey of the Giants and outfielders Bryce Harper, Charlie Blackmon and Jason Heyward of the Nationals, Rockies and Cubs, respectively.

Here are all of the top vote getters:

