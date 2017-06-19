Rays DFA Michael Martinez to make room for Trevor Plouffe

In case you missed it over the weekend, the Rays acquired infielder Trevor Plouffe from the Athletics on Saturday and will be sending a player to be named later or cash considerations back west. To make room for him on the roster, Tampa Bay just DFA’d utilityman Michael Martinez for assignment.

Plouffe is no one’s idea of a fearsome bat, but Martinez, 34, was a mere 2-for-26 with 10 strikeouts this year and he has a line of .194/.243/.261 over parts of seven seasons at the major league level. Plouffe, meanwhile, is hitting .214/.276/.357 with seven home runs and a .634 OPS through his first 58 games with the A’s.

Plouffe will likely serve as a bench bat and possibly take some turns at first base.

