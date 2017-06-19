Rays DFA Michael Martinez to make room for Trevor Plouffe

In case you missed it over the weekend, the Rays acquired infielder Trevor Plouffe from the Athletics on Saturday and will be sending a player to be named later or cash considerations back west. To make room for him on the roster, Tampa Bay just DFA’d utilityman Michael Martinez for assignment.
Plouffe is no one’s idea of a fearsome bat, but Martinez, 34, was a mere 2-for-26 with 10 strikeouts this year and he has a line of .194/.243/.261 over parts of seven seasons at the major league level. Plouffe, meanwhile, is hitting .214/.276/.357 with seven home runs and a .634 OPS through his first 58 games with the A’s.
Plouffe will likely serve as a bench bat and possibly take some turns at first base.
We’ve talked often about the differences between U.S. and Latin American baseball culture and the friction that can sometimes cause. Be it controversies surrounding the language barrier, baseball’s unwritten rules, the acceptance — or lack of acceptance — of bat-flipping or on-field exuberance or the concerns about family members living in unstable circumstances in their home country, the life and professional existence of Latin American baseball players in the United States can be a very complicated one.
And that’s before you just get to the day-to-day stuff like where to find some good Latin American food in he Appalachian League.
Today ESPN has a feature in which 50 Latin American players talk about all of that stuff, in their own words. Each of the six large photos on the linked page go to a different topic: Family, Learning English, Food, Money, Ballpark Culture and Identity.
Often conversations about these subjects involve Americans like you and me talking about (or arguing about) it all and asserting what life must be like or should be like for these players. Taking our voices out of it and hearing directly from the ballplayers makes this must-click material.
Mike Trout — a big fan of emojis — tweeted a very Mike Trout tweet last night:
That, obviously, means that Trout is traveling with the Angels to New York for their east coast swing. Which is significant because the only reason to be with the team on the road trip is to take part in baseball activities. Which he will: Pedro Moura of the L.A. Times reports that Trout will begin swinging a bat again soon as his recovery from thumb surgery stays on schedule.
Trout suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb on a headfirst slide during the Angels-Marlins game on May 28. His recovery was expected to be between six and eight weeks, and he may be on the early side of that if he’s swinging a bat now.
Trout was hitting .337/.461/.742 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 stolen bases through 47 games when he went out. In his absence, Cameron Maybin has handled center field, while Eric Young Jr. has been playing left. Young has been hitting surprisingly well, actually. Because of that the Angels have somehow managed to tread water in Trout’s absence, going 10-10 in the 20 games he’s missed. They were one game under .500 when he left.