Orioles set ignominious record for runs allowed

Dylan Bundy couldn’t make it through the fifth inning of Monday’s start against the Indians, serving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Vidal Nuno relieved Bundy but couldn’t stop the bleeding, allowing five more runs while recording only two outs. The Orioles fell behind 11-0 after six innings.

As Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports, the Orioles set a new American League record by allowing five or more runs in 16 consecutive games. They’re four games shy of matching the Phillies, who accomplished the feat in 20 consecutive games in September 1924.

The Orioles entered Monday’s action with the AL’s worst rotation ERA at 5.46, trailing only the Reds at 6.09. Among AL teams, only the Athletics (369) gave up more runs than the Orioles (358) coming into Monday’s games.

