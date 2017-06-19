Orioles set ignominious record for runs allowed

Dylan Bundy couldn’t make it through the fifth inning of Monday’s start against the Indians, serving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Vidal Nuno relieved Bundy but couldn’t stop the bleeding, allowing five more runs while recording only two outs. The Orioles fell behind 11-0 after six innings.
As Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports, the Orioles set a new American League record by allowing five or more runs in 16 consecutive games. They’re four games shy of matching the Phillies, who accomplished the feat in 20 consecutive games in September 1924.
The Orioles entered Monday’s action with the AL’s worst rotation ERA at 5.46, trailing only the Reds at 6.09. Among AL teams, only the Athletics (369) gave up more runs than the Orioles (358) coming into Monday’s games.
Cody Bellinger boosted the Dodgers’ lead from 1-0 to 4-0 with a three-run home run against Mets starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning. In doing so, he tied the major league record as the fastest to reach 20 home runs. Bellinger, Gary Sanchez (2016), and Wally Berger (1930) each needed 51 games. Bellinger set a new record in the second inning, belting a solo homer off of Wheeler to boost the Dodgers’ lead to 7-0.
Bellinger didn’t make his major league debut until April 25. Still, Monday’s first-inning homer moved him into a tie with the Brewers’ Eric Thames for the National League lead in home runs at 20. His second-inning blast moved him into the NL lead and tied him with Logan Morrison for second-most overall. Aaron Judge leads with 23.
Bellinger entered Monday’s action batting .261/.333/.628 with 43 RBI, 37 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 210 plate appearances. Pretty good numbers from a guy the Dodgers expected to send back to the minor leagues once their other outfielders got back to full health.
Near the end of the 1984 film The Natural, protagonist Roy Hobbs — by then, an injured veteran slugger — wins the pennant for his team when he hits a home run into the lights in right field.
Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect, participated in the Carolina League (Single-A) Home Run Derby on Monday evening. He channeled his inner Roy Hobbs when he hit a home run into the lights beyond the left field fence.
Video, via MLB.com:
Despite the impressive feat, Jimenez was unable to make it into the finals of the Derby. Sicnarf Loopstok and Jacob Gatewood were the finalists.
Jimenez, 20, signed with the Cubs in August 2013 as an international prospect on a $2.8 million signing bonus. This season, with High-A Myrtle Beach, Jimenez is hitting .278/.381/.546 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 113 plate appearances.