Mike Trout to travel with Angels and resume swinging

Mike Trout — a big fan of emojis — tweeted a very Mike Trout tweet last night:

New York ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️!!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 19, 2017

That, obviously, means that Trout is traveling with the Angels to New York for their east coast swing. Which is significant because the only reason to be with the team on the road trip is to take part in baseball activities. Which he will: Pedro Moura of the L.A. Times reports that Trout will begin swinging a bat again soon as his recovery from thumb surgery stays on schedule.

Trout suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb on a headfirst slide during the Angels-Marlins game on May 28. His recovery was expected to be between six and eight weeks, and he may be on the early side of that if he’s swinging a bat now.

Trout was hitting .337/.461/.742 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 stolen bases through 47 games when he went out. In his absence, Cameron Maybin has handled center field, while Eric Young Jr. has been playing left. Young has been hitting surprisingly well, actually. Because of that the Angels have somehow managed to tread water in Trout’s absence, going 10-10 in the 20 games he’s missed. They were one game under .500 when he left.

