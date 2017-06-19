J.J. Hardy to miss four to six weeks with non-displaced fracture in right wrist

Orioles shortstop has a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist and is expected to miss four to six weeks, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. Hardy suffered the injury on Sunday, when he was hit by a Lance Lynn pitch.
Hardy, 34, hits the disabled list batting .211/.248/.308 with three home run sand 21 RBI in 239 plate appearances. This will mark the third consecutive season in which he’s suffered an injury.
With Hardy out, Ruben Tejada could become the Orioles’ everyday shortstop. The club acquired him from the Yankees earlier this month.
Indians reliever Andrew Miller was one of the big reasons why the team made it all the way to the seventh game of the World Series last season before falling to the Cubs. And the lefty has been just as good this season, excepting a pair of rough outings against the Dodgers last week.
Manager Terry Francona, in fact, takes responsibility for those appearances, admitting, “I think I pitched him too much,” as Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports. Referring to one particular outing in which Miller yielded four runs, Francona said, “I was talking about that the other day. You don’t ever see an ERA next to my name, but I should have got a couple of his runs.”
Francona added, “I was bothered by that last week. I shouldn’t have done that. We say it all the time. We want our guys to pitch as much as possible, but not too much. That one outing was too much.”
Francona’s ability to earnestly admit his mistakes is a rare and refreshing quality in a major league manager. Most managers would either deflect or pass the buck.
Miller is still carrying a terrific 1.51 ERA with a 51/8 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings this season. For his last two appearances, Francona brought in Miller for the ninth inning, which is usually taken by closer Cody Allen. Miller earned his first save of the year on Sunday, wrapping up a 5-2 win against the Twins.
It took a while, but Major League Baseball has finally resolved Giants reliever Hunter Strickland‘s appeal of his six-game suspension: it’s still six games. MLB decided not to reduce Strickland’s punishment, which he’ll begin serving tonight, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic reports.
On May 29, Strickland intentionally hit Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in the hip with a 98 MPH fastball, exacting revenge for playoff home runs Harper hit against Strickland in 2014. Harper wasn’t happy, so he went towards Strickland and the two fought briefly as the benches and bullpens emptied onto the field. Harper was suspended four games, which was eventually reduced to three games.
Strickland, 28, will take the rest of the week off carrying a 2.08 ERA and a 26/13 K/BB ratio in 26 innings.