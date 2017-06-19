Indians place Michael Brantley on DL with sprained right ankle

MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reports that the Indians activated outfielder Michael Brantley from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle. According to manager Terry Francona, the ankle injury “has been bothering [Brantley] for a while.”
Brantley, 30, last played on Wednesday when he doubled twice in a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers. Overall, he’s hitting .296/.360/.432 with five home runs and 28 RBI in 228 plate appearances.
Brantley played in only 11 games last season and has played in just 54 games this season, so the Indians are used to playing without him. Dan Robertson started in left field in Brantley’s place in each of the last five games and that figures to be the case while Brantley is absent. Austin Jackson could also draw some starts.
Despite throwing five solid innings against the Reds on Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said that Kenta Maeda is moving back to the bullpen, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Maeda, 29, has had a tough season, carrying a 5.16 ERA through his 10th start. He then moved to the bullpen and picked up his first career save on June 9 against the Reds with four innings of one-run ball. Maeda moved back into the rotation to start Sunday as the Dodgers are in the midst of a long stretch of games without an off day. He fired five innings and gave up only one run to the Reds on Sunday, lowering his ERA to 4.70.
Given the injury propensity of most of the Dodgers’ current starters, it’s realistic to assume that Maeda will eventually move back into the rotation.
Indians reliever Andrew Miller was one of the big reasons why the team made it all the way to the seventh game of the World Series last season before falling to the Cubs. And the lefty has been just as good this season, excepting a pair of rough outings against the Dodgers last week.
Manager Terry Francona, in fact, takes responsibility for those appearances, admitting, “I think I pitched him too much,” as Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports. Referring to one particular outing in which Miller yielded four runs, Francona said, “I was talking about that the other day. You don’t ever see an ERA next to my name, but I should have got a couple of his runs.”
Francona added, “I was bothered by that last week. I shouldn’t have done that. We say it all the time. We want our guys to pitch as much as possible, but not too much. That one outing was too much.”
Francona’s ability to earnestly admit his mistakes is a rare and refreshing quality in a major league manager. Most managers would either deflect or pass the buck.
Miller is still carrying a terrific 1.51 ERA with a 51/8 K/BB ratio in 35 2/3 innings this season. For his last two appearances, Francona brought in Miller for the ninth inning, which is usually taken by closer Cody Allen. Miller earned his first save of the year on Sunday, wrapping up a 5-2 win against the Twins.