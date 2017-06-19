CC Sabathia to miss at least six weeks with strained hamstring

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Yankees’ west coast road trip was an unmitigated disaster. They went 1-6 against the Angels and A’s and their lead in the AL East. They also lost starter CC Sabathia with a strained hamstring.

How long? A long time, reports Christian Red of the Daily News. Brian Cashman told him that he expects Sabathia to be out at least six weeks.

Sabathia had been surprisingly effective this season, helping pick up the slack for the inexplicably ineffective Masahiro Tanaka. Before his injury, the big guy had won his previous five starts. On the year he’s 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts.

Now he’s on the shelf until at least the first half of August.

Follow @craigcalcaterra

