CC Sabathia to miss at least six weeks with strained hamstring

The Yankees’ west coast road trip was an unmitigated disaster. They went 1-6 against the Angels and A’s and their lead in the AL East. They also lost starter CC Sabathia with a strained hamstring.
How long? A long time, reports Christian Red of the Daily News. Brian Cashman told him that he expects Sabathia to be out at least six weeks.
Sabathia had been surprisingly effective this season, helping pick up the slack for the inexplicably ineffective Masahiro Tanaka. Before his injury, the big guy had won his previous five starts. On the year he’s 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts.
Now he’s on the shelf until at least the first half of August.
The latest balloting is in for the NL All-Star team and the race to start at first base remains tight.
Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has 1,404,251 votes and remains slightly ahead of Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo, who has 1,247,219. Zimmerman is batting .349 on the season with 19 home runs and 54 RBI. If he holds on, this would be Zimmerman’s first ever elected start at first base. Rizzo was the starter in 2016.
The remaining NL leaders include second baseman Daniel Murphy of the Nationals, third baseman Kris Bryant of the Cubs, Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart, catcher Buster Posey of the Giants and outfielders Bryce Harper, Charlie Blackmon and Jason Heyward of the Nationals, Rockies and Cubs, respectively.
Here are all of the top vote getters:
In case you missed it over the weekend, the Rays acquired infielder Trevor Plouffe from the Athletics on Saturday and will be sending a player to be named later or cash considerations back west. To make room for him on the roster, Tampa Bay just DFA’d utilityman Michael Martinez for assignment.
Plouffe is no one’s idea of a fearsome bat, but Martinez, 34, was a mere 2-for-26 with 10 strikeouts this year and he has a line of .194/.243/.261 over parts of seven seasons at the major league level. Plouffe, meanwhile, is hitting .214/.276/.357 with seven home runs and a .634 OPS through his first 58 games with the A’s.
Plouffe will likely serve as a bench bat and possibly take some turns at first base.