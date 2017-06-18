Video: Jacob deGrom blasts his first career home run

Following in the footsteps of fellow Mets’ pitcher-hurler Noah Syndergaard and, to a lesser extent, Bartolo Colon, Jacob deGrom hit his first career home run during Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals.

Down 0-1 in the third inning, deGrom crushed a first-pitch sinker off of the Nats’ Joe Ross, depositing it just over the 370-foot marker in left field:

Your browser does not support iframes.

The 379-foot blast marked his second extra-base hit of the season, tying the career high he set during his rookie season in 2014.

On the mound, he was equally as dominant, keeping the Nationals to one run through six innings and striking out four of 23 batters faced. The Mets, meanwhile, helped back their starter with another pair of runs in the fourth inning, building a two-run lead on a throwing error from catcher Matt Wieters and an RBI single from Michael Conforto. The Mets currently lead the Nationals 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth.

