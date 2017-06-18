Logan Morrison has 21 home runs already

Zack Hample is well-known in baseball circles for his ability to collect baseballs — especially home runs balls. He’s written a book on the subject as well as two others.

Hample has also found himself in some controversy. Last year, he bought a military member’s ticket to the Fort Bragg game, which went against the rules as well as the spirit of the event. He made a Tinder profile to find ticketholders.

So, Hample is not everyone’s favorite. And certainly not Clayton Kershaw‘s. Hample said today, in a series of tweets, “Today I asked Clayton Kershaw if I could have a baseball. He said, ‘No, you got 7,000 of ’em.'”

Hample’s next tweet read, “…it was a blue Father’s Day ball. I said, ‘It would mean so much to me,’ and Kershaw was like, ‘No, it wouldn’t.’ <sigh> Still love him.”

His third and final tweet pertaining to the incident read, “…with that logic, Kershaw’s next paycheck shouldn’t mean all that much to him, right?”

Not to pile on Hample, but there are many more deserving recipients of a souvenir, like kids and charities. Hopefully those special Father’s Day balls find themselves going to a good cause rather than Hample’s man cave.

Follow @Baer_Bill