Logan Morrison has 21 home runs already

The current top-three on the home run leaderboard is not what anyone predicted going into the 2017 season. Aaron Judge leads the way with 23 followed by Logan Morrison at 21 and Eric Thames at 20. No one else has crossed the 20-homer plateau yet.
Morrison may be the most surprising member of that list. He homered twice more on Sunday against the Tigers, bringing him from 19 to 21 on the season. He’s just two shy of matching his career high of 23 home runs in one season, and we still have 90 games left.
Along with the 21 dingers, Morrison has scored 40 runs, knocked in 47 runs, and compiled a .245/.353/.572 triple-slash line in 272 plate appearances. Not bad from a guy the Rays signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract back in February.
Zack Hample is well-known in baseball circles for his ability to collect baseballs — especially home runs balls. He’s written a book on the subject as well as two others.
Hample has also found himself in some controversy. Last year, he bought a military member’s ticket to the Fort Bragg game, which went against the rules as well as the spirit of the event. He made a Tinder profile to find ticketholders.
So, Hample is not everyone’s favorite. And certainly not Clayton Kershaw‘s. Hample said today, in a series of tweets, “Today I asked Clayton Kershaw if I could have a baseball. He said, ‘No, you got 7,000 of ’em.'”
Hample’s next tweet read, “…it was a blue Father’s Day ball. I said, ‘It would mean so much to me,’ and Kershaw was like, ‘No, it wouldn’t.’ <sigh> Still love him.”
His third and final tweet pertaining to the incident read, “…with that logic, Kershaw’s next paycheck shouldn’t mean all that much to him, right?”
Not to pile on Hample, but there are many more deserving recipients of a souvenir, like kids and charities. Hopefully those special Father’s Day balls find themselves going to a good cause rather than Hample’s man cave.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado completed the cycle with a walk-off three-run home run against Giants closer Mark Melancon, giving his team a 7-5 victory on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field.
Watch Arenado’s clutch dinger: