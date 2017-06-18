Jason Heyward exits game with left hand abrasion

Cubs’ right fielder Jason Heyward left Sunday’s game with a left hand abrasion, according to MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat. Heyward was injured in the second inning while making a sliding catch on the warning track, and underwent treatment on his wrist before taking the field again in the third. He left the game after his final at-bat in the bottom of the third inning and was replaced by Kyle Schwarber, who took over in left field while Jon Jay shifted to right. The club has yet to release a timetable for Heyward’s return.
Heyward, 27, went 0-for-2 against the Pirates’ Jameson Taillon during the series finale. Entering Sunday, he carried a .260/.318/.403 batting line with six home runs and a .721 OPS through his first 215 PA. He recently recovered from a sprained finger on his right hand, which he suffered while diving for another ball during a game against the Yankees last month.
The Cubs currently lead the Pirates 7-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Schwarber went 1-for-3 at the plate, collecting his tenth double of the year off of Wade LeBlanc in the seventh.
On April 8, Bronson Arroyo made his first appearance in the major leagues since June 15, 2014. The right-hander, now 40 years old, underwent Tommy John surgery that summer which caused him to miss the rest of the 2014 season and the ’15 season. In 2016, in the Nationals’ minor league system, he threw only nine innings before being shut down with more elbow soreness.
Arroyo’s return was remarkable and not just because of his age. Unfortunately, the story hasn’t gone as well as Arroyo had hoped. Entering Sunday’s start against the Dodgers, he carried a 7.01 ERA with a 42/19 K/BB ratio in 68 innings. He had given up a major league worst 22 home runs and a National League high 53 earned runs.
Against the Dodgers, Arroyo couldn’t make it into the fourth inning. He gave up five runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts in three innings of work, raising his ERA to 7.35.
Following the game, Arroyo said that his shoulder is getting worse and Sunday’s start may have been his last, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
If this is indeed it for Arroyo, he won 148 games across parts of 16 seasons with a 4.27 ERA and 1,568 strikeouts. He won a championship in 2004 with the Red Sox and made one All-Star team in 2006 as a member of the Reds.
Following in the footsteps of fellow Mets’ pitcher-hurler Noah Syndergaard and, to a lesser extent, Bartolo Colon, Jacob deGrom hit his first career home run during Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals.
Down 0-1 in the third inning, deGrom crushed a first-pitch sinker off of the Nats’ Joe Ross, depositing it just over the 370-foot marker in left field:
The 379-foot blast marked his second extra-base hit of the season, tying the career high he set during his rookie season in 2014.
On the mound, he was equally as dominant, keeping the Nationals to one run through six innings and striking out four of 23 batters faced. The Mets, meanwhile, helped back their starter with another pair of runs in the fourth inning, building a two-run lead on a throwing error from catcher Matt Wieters and an RBI single from Michael Conforto. The Mets currently lead the Nationals 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth.