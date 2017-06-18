Jason Heyward exits game with left hand abrasion

Cubs’ right fielder Jason Heyward left Sunday’s game with a left hand abrasion, according to MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat. Heyward was injured in the second inning while making a sliding catch on the warning track, and underwent treatment on his wrist before taking the field again in the third. He left the game after his final at-bat in the bottom of the third inning and was replaced by Kyle Schwarber, who took over in left field while Jon Jay shifted to right. The club has yet to release a timetable for Heyward’s return.

Heyward, 27, went 0-for-2 against the Pirates’ Jameson Taillon during the series finale. Entering Sunday, he carried a .260/.318/.403 batting line with six home runs and a .721 OPS through his first 215 PA. He recently recovered from a sprained finger on his right hand, which he suffered while diving for another ball during a game against the Yankees last month.

The Cubs currently lead the Pirates 7-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Schwarber went 1-for-3 at the plate, collecting his tenth double of the year off of Wade LeBlanc in the seventh.

