Braves plan to use six-man rotation when Bartolo Colon returns

David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves will expand the starting rotation to six members when Bartolo Colon returns from the disabled list by Wednesday. Colon will rejoin the rotation without going on a minor league rehab assignment.
Colon, 44, went on the disabled list on June 6 with a strained left oblique. He struggled through 12 starts, compiling a 7.78 ERA with a 40/17 K/BB ratio in 59 innings.
The Braves want to see more out of pitching prospect Sean Newcomb, who has turned in two solid starts against the Mets and Marlins to start his big league career. He’s given up three earned runs on nine hits and six walks with 10 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.
O’Brien notes that the six-man rotation may only be temporary as the Braves may explore trading Jaime Garcia between now and the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado completed the cycle in the most dramatic of ways: with a walk-off three-run home run, giving his team a 7-5 victory over the Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Arenado tripled but was stranded in the bottom of the first inning against starter Ty Blach. He singled to lead off the fourth and was stranded. He then ripped an RBI double off of Blach in the sixth to cut the Rockies’ deficit to 2-1 at the time. He struck out in the seventh against George Kontos, but redeemed himself in the ninth with a walk-off three-run home run against Mark Melancon, turning a 5-4 deficit into a 7-5 win.
Arenado is the eighth Rockie to hit for the cycle and the first since Michael Cuddyer accomplished the feat on August 17, 2014 against the Reds. Prior to Sunday, the last time the Giants gave up a cycle was to the Diamondbacks’ Kelly Johnson on July 23, 2010.
After Sunday’s performance, Arenado is hitting .299/.352/.573 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI, and 47 runs scored in 310 plate appearances. He’s currently holding a slight lead for the WAR lead among third basemen at 2.7, just ahead of Anthony Rendon (2.6) and Kris Bryant (2.4), according to FanGraphs.