Video: Orlando Arcia hits an inside-the-park home run

Rookie right-hander Dinelson Lamet was cruising through his first seven outs of Saturday’s outing before Brewers’ shortstop Orlando Arcia stepped up to the plate. Not a single Brewer had managed to reach base yet, and six of the first seven batters had already gone down swinging thanks to Lamet’s pinpoint command of the strike zone.

That all changed on a 3-1 slider to Arcia, which was skied to right field and dropped just short of Franchy Cordero‘s glove before ricocheting into center field. Arcia sprinted around the bases — a full 15.54-second run, per Statcast’s calculations — while Padres’ left fielder Jose Pirela scrambled for the ball, scooping it far too late to catch Arcia at the plate.

Fun fact: the last time a Brewer successfully executed an inside-the-park home run was back in 2012, when Norichika Aoki circled the bases for his first inside-the-parker against the Rockies. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Arcia’s feat marked the 27th such home run in Brewers’ history.

