Video: Orlando Arcia hits an inside-the-park home run

Rookie right-hander Dinelson Lamet was cruising through his first seven outs of Saturday’s outing before Brewers’ shortstop Orlando Arcia stepped up to the plate. Not a single Brewer had managed to reach base yet, and six of the first seven batters had already gone down swinging thanks to Lamet’s pinpoint command of the strike zone.
That all changed on a 3-1 slider to Arcia, which was skied to right field and dropped just short of Franchy Cordero‘s glove before ricocheting into center field. Arcia sprinted around the bases — a full 15.54-second run, per Statcast’s calculations — while Padres’ left fielder Jose Pirela scrambled for the ball, scooping it far too late to catch Arcia at the plate.
Fun fact: the last time a Brewer successfully executed an inside-the-park home run was back in 2012, when Norichika Aoki circled the bases for his first inside-the-parker against the Rockies. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Arcia’s feat marked the 27th such home run in Brewers’ history.
The Angels placed right-hander Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, per a team announcement on Saturday. The move is retroactive to June 15. Shoemaker was pulled in the fourth inning of his start on Wednesday after feeling tightness in the extensor muscle of his right forearm. He’s expected to miss one start during his DL stint, which will go to rookie right-hander Parker Bridwell on Tuesday against the Yankees.
This is the second forearm injury Shoemaker has sustained since 2015, when he missed several weeks with another right forearm strain. He’s struggled to match the 3.88 ERA and 3.51 FIP he posted during the 2016 season, turning in a 6-3 record, 4.52 ERA and 5.11 FIP through his first 14 starts this year.
It’s not a good look for the Angels’ pitching staff, which currently has seven pitchers sitting on the disabled list and a rotation that ranks fourth-last in the league with a cumulative 4.35 ERA and 1.8 fWAR. Shoemaker’s postgame comments to the press on Wednesday suggested that his injury is far from a worst-case scenario, however. Per MLB.com’s Kaelen Jones:
The righty told reporters that night that team doctors had informed him it was better to feel tightness in the extensor muscle, which is on top of the forearm, because it’s less likely to be tied to an elbow injury.
The Rangers placed right-hander Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to June 15. Cashner told reporters that he first experienced some discomfort during his start on Wednesday and was officially diagnosed with the strain after undergoing an MRI on Friday.
Cashner, 30, is 3-6 this season with a 3.50 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 4.3 SO/9 through 12 starts. He’s looking to bounce back from a down year with the Padres and Marlins, during which he put up a cumulative 5.25 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 over 132 innings. This will be his third stint on the disabled list after missing several weeks with right biceps tendinitis.
The good news? He’s expected to miss just one start, a cakewalk compared to the more intensive recovery process facing fellow Rangers’ right-hander Cole Hamels as he rehabs a similar injury. The club designated infielder/outfielder Peter O’Brien for assignment and purchased the contract of right-hander Ernesto Frieri, who will assume Cashner’s spot on the roster until he returns.