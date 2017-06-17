Twins sign No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis

The Twins signed No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis on Saturday, making the deal official prior to the second game of their doubleheader against the Indians. Lewis will reportedly receive a $6.725 million signing bonus, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis, which projects to be the largest bonus received by a high school draft pick to date. The club has yet to confirm the figure.
Lewis, an 18-year-old shortstop from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., was the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft on Monday. While his wasn’t the only name floated as a potential No. 1 pick leading up to the draft, his speed, power bat and possible future at shortstop or center field carries high appeal. On that note, Baseball America’s pre-draft rankings listed Lewis first among high school outfielders and second among high school shortstops, just below the Reds’ first-round pick, pitcher/infielder Hunter Greene.
Before he signed on with the Twins, Lewis had been committed to UC Irvine. He is expected to join the club’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate this summer.
The Angels placed right-hander Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, per a team announcement on Saturday. The move is retroactive to June 15. Shoemaker was pulled in the fourth inning of his start on Wednesday after feeling tightness in the extensor muscle of his right forearm. He’s expected to miss one start during his DL stint, which will go to rookie right-hander Parker Bridwell on Tuesday against the Yankees.
This is the second forearm injury Shoemaker has sustained since 2015, when he missed several weeks with another right forearm strain. He’s struggled to match the 3.88 ERA and 3.51 FIP he posted during the 2016 season, turning in a 6-3 record, 4.52 ERA and 5.11 FIP through his first 14 starts this year.
It’s not a good look for the Angels’ pitching staff, which currently has seven pitchers sitting on the disabled list and a rotation that ranks fourth-last in the league with a cumulative 4.35 ERA and 1.8 fWAR. Shoemaker’s postgame comments to the press on Wednesday suggested that his injury is far from a worst-case scenario, however. Per MLB.com’s Kaelen Jones:
The righty told reporters that night that team doctors had informed him it was better to feel tightness in the extensor muscle, which is on top of the forearm, because it’s less likely to be tied to an elbow injury.
Rookie right-hander Dinelson Lamet was cruising through his first seven outs of Saturday’s outing before Brewers’ shortstop Orlando Arcia stepped up to the plate. Not a single Brewer had managed to reach base yet, and six of the first seven batters had already gone down swinging thanks to Lamet’s pinpoint command of the strike zone.
That all changed on a 3-1 slider to Arcia, which was skied to right field and dropped just short of Franchy Cordero‘s glove before ricocheting into center field. Arcia sprinted around the bases — a full 15.54-second run, per Statcast’s calculations — while Padres’ left fielder Jose Pirela scrambled for the ball, scooping it far too late to catch Arcia at the plate.
Fun fact: the last time a Brewer successfully executed an inside-the-park home run was back in 2012, when Norichika Aoki circled the bases for his first inside-the-parker against the Rockies. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Arcia’s feat marked the 27th such home run in Brewers’ history.