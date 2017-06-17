Twins sign No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis

The Twins signed No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis on Saturday, making the deal official prior to the second game of their doubleheader against the Indians. Lewis will reportedly receive a $6.725 million signing bonus, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis, which projects to be the largest bonus received by a high school draft pick to date. The club has yet to confirm the figure.

Lewis, an 18-year-old shortstop from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., was the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft on Monday. While his wasn’t the only name floated as a potential No. 1 pick leading up to the draft, his speed, power bat and possible future at shortstop or center field carries high appeal. On that note, Baseball America’s pre-draft rankings listed Lewis first among high school outfielders and second among high school shortstops, just below the Reds’ first-round pick, pitcher/infielder Hunter Greene.

Before he signed on with the Twins, Lewis had been committed to UC Irvine. He is expected to join the club’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate this summer.

