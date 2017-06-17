Max Scherzer matched a franchise strikeout record on Friday

During Friday’s 7-2 win over the Mets, Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer became the second starter in franchise history to string five consecutive starts together with 10+ strikeouts each. It’s a feat we’ve already seen the Red Sox’ Chris Sale replicate earlier this season, going eight consecutive starts with at least 10 strikeouts, but one that a Nationals’ pitcher has failed to accomplish since Pedro Martinez did it for the Expos in 1997.
Scherzer lasted eight innings on Friday, firing 10 strikeouts to clinch his eighth win of the season. He allowed three batters to reach via walk and hit by pitch in the first two innings, but kept the game scoreless through seven solid frames until Jose Reyes unloaded a 1-1 home run to kick off the eighth inning.
The veteran righty topped out at a season-high 118 pitches, besting the 116-pitch mark he hit back in April during seven innings of two-hit, seven-strikeout ball against the Braves. His 10 strikeouts were just enough to extend his strikeout streak, four shy of the 14 he set down against the Dodgers last week.
Scherzer will still need another 10-strikeout start to match Martinez, who polished off a streak of six such appearances for the club in ’97. He’ll need four more to supersede the all-time record of eight consecutive starts with 10+ strikeouts, which was set by Martinez in 1999 and matched by Sale twice in 2015 and 2017.
On a balmy June evening, in front of 38,123 fans gathered in the stands of SunTrust Park, well before the Marlins polished off their decisive 5-0 shutout and vaulted into second place in the NL East, the unthinkable happened: a Braves fan handed “The Freeze” his first loss of the season.
If you haven’t been following the rise of “The Freeze,” the superhero moniker of Braves’ grounds crew member Nigel Talton, you can watch the results of his first race here. He’s a seasoned sprinter and has plans to enter the 2018 world indoor championships in England, according to this profile by USA Today’s Andrew Joseph.
Friday’s loss wasn’t the first Talton has experienced at SunTrust Park — he lost to another fan during his first race on Opening Day — but it’s the first he’s experienced while under the teal-and-white guise of his speedy alter ego. On Friday, the race began in similar fashion to the others. The Braves fan took the customary 200-foot head start, but this time, The Freeze was unable to eclipse him on the warning track as the two sprinted toward the finish line:
Don’t let that dent your opinion of The Freeze, however. Talton told Cut 4’s Gemma Kaneko that his first race in costume inadvertently caused him to run blind, since he could barely see out of his goggles and wasn’t able to look up into the lights while sprinting. While he may not be invincible anymore, don’t be surprised if he has a few more tricks up his sleeve.
The Rangers officially confirmed the signings of their top three draft picks prior to Friday’s game against the Mariners. First-round draft pick Chris Seise reportedly received a signing bonus of $2 million, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis, while the bonuses for fellow first-rounder Bubba Thompson and second-round draftee Hans Crouse have yet to be disclosed.
Thompson, a 19-year-old outfielder from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, was the Rangers’ first selection. A multi-talented athlete and former quarterback, Thompson reportedly declined a baseball scholarship to the University of Alabama in order to pursue a deal with the Rangers and further his career track in professional baseball. His speed and power suggest that he’s best suited to center field, and his glove work has drawn praise as well.
High school shortstop Chris Seise, 18, was selected as a compensatory pick in the first round. He was ranked No. 38 by MLB.com with an average glove and a bat that showed power potential, though he has yet to develop into a potent hitter at this point in his career.
Crouse, 18, was taken in the second round at No. 66 overall. He profiles as a relief pitcher due to his relatively limited pitch repertoire, which currently features a sharp fastball and an unrefined curveball-slider combo and changeup.
Per MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan, Thompson, Seise and Crouse have all been assigned to the rookie-level AZL Rangers.