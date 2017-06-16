Video: “The Freeze” loses a race to a Braves fan

On a balmy June evening, in front of 38,123 fans gathered in the stands of SunTrust Park, well before the Marlins polished off their decisive 5-0 shutout and vaulted into second place in the NL East, the unthinkable happened: a Braves fan handed “The Freeze” his first loss of the season.
If you haven’t been following the rise of “The Freeze,” the superhero moniker of Braves’ grounds crew member Nigel Talton, you can watch the results of his first race here. He’s a seasoned sprinter and has plans to enter the 2018 world indoor championships in England, according to this profile by USA Today’s Andrew Joseph.
Friday’s loss wasn’t the first Talton has experienced at SunTrust Park — he lost to another fan during his first race on Opening Day — but it’s the first he’s experienced while under the teal-and-white guise of his speedy alter ego. On Friday, the race began in similar fashion to the others. The Braves fan took the customary 200-foot head start, but this time, The Freeze was unable to eclipse him on the warning track as the two sprinted toward the finish line:
Don’t let that dent your opinion of The Freeze, however. Talton told Cut 4’s Gemma Kaneko that his first race in costume inadvertently caused him to run blind, since he could barely see out of his goggles and wasn’t able to look up into the lights while sprinting. While he may not be invincible anymore, don’t be surprised if he has a few more tricks up his sleeve.
The Rangers officially confirmed the signings of their top three draft picks prior to Friday’s game against the Mariners. First-round draft pick Chris Seise reportedly received a signing bonus of $2 million, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis, while the bonuses for fellow first-rounder Bubba Thompson and second-round draftee Hans Crouse have yet to be disclosed.
Thompson, a 19-year-old outfielder from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, was the Rangers’ first selection. A multi-talented athlete and former quarterback, Thompson reportedly declined a baseball scholarship to the University of Alabama in order to pursue a deal with the Rangers and further his career track in professional baseball. His speed and power suggest that he’s best suited to center field, and his glove work has drawn praise as well.
High school shortstop Chris Seise, 18, was selected as a compensatory pick in the first round. He was ranked No. 38 by MLB.com with an average glove and a bat that showed power potential, though he has yet to develop into a potent hitter at this point in his career.
Crouse, 18, was taken in the second round at No. 66 overall. He profiles as a relief pitcher due to his relatively limited pitch repertoire, which currently features a sharp fastball and an unrefined curveball-slider combo and changeup.
Per MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan, Thompson, Seise and Crouse have all been assigned to the rookie-level AZL Rangers.
The Cubs placed second baseman Ben Zobrist on the disabled list on Friday with left wrist inflammation, per an official announcement. The move is retroactive to June 13, though Zobrist told reporters that he has been playing through the soreness in his wrist for the past two weeks.
Zobrist was removed from the Cubs’ lineups on Tuesday and Wednesday after feeling increased discomfort in his left wrist, finding it too painful to bat from either side of the plate. The injury may have affected his production at the plate, too. Through his first 215 PA, the veteran infielder has slashed just .223/.321/.394 with seven home runs and a .715 OPS. While he missed some time in March and April with back soreness and neck stiffness, he hasn’t faced a serious stay on the DL since 2015, when he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
The club recalled infielder Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa prior to their series opener against the Pirates. La Stella saw marginal success with the team during a short-lived gig earlier in the 2017 season, batting .304/.484/.522 with one home run and two RBI through 31 PA. He’s coming off of a 14-game run with the Iowa Cubs, during which he put up a .163/.208/.184 batting line with one extra-base hit through 53 PA.