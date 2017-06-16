Victor Martinez was hospitalized with an elevated heart rate last night

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Victor Martinez spent the night in a Detroit hospital last night.
Ausmus said that Martinez left last night’s game against the Rays after experiencing cold sweats, dizziness, and an elevated heart rate. He said this is “more scary than a general baseball injury.” And that’s definitely true.
Martinez, 38, is hitting .261/.337/.376 with five homers on the season. He’ll no doubt be out of the lineup for tonight’s game. Updates as we hear them.
It’s been 18 days since the Hunter Strickland-Bryce Harper fracas. Since that time suspensions were issued to both players, with Strickland getting a six game suspension, four for Harper. Harper then appealed his suspension, had it reduced to three games, and served his time. Strickland also appealed, but Major League Baseball has STILL not ruled on it.
This is kind of messing with the Giants, given that the moment MLB comes back with its decision on his appeal, he’ll have to start serving it. That means the team is going into each night’s game not necessarily knowing if they’re going to have their player or not. Players and managers talk a lot about being prepared, but this is making it difficult to know who he might have available and who he’ll have to lean on on any given night. That limbo is OK for a few days, but it’s been over two weeks with this here.
What gives, MLB? How hard could this possible be?
The Washington Nationals have signed Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract. He’s been assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Jackson was released by the Orioles earlier this week after allowing seven runs — four earned — over five innings in three bullpen appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen.
Why, in light of that, would the Nats take a chance on him? Depth is depth, I suppose. And there’s also the fact that he’s was at least moderately effective at Triple-A for the O’s earlier this year, posting a 3.10 ERA in 12 appearances. He spent last season with the Marlins and Padres, finishing with an ugly 5.89 ERA with a 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. He was effective in 2015. I suppose if you have something of a track record you get second, third and fourth chances.