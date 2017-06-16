The Nationals sign Edwin Jackson

It’s been 18 days since the Hunter Strickland-Bryce Harper fracas. Since that time suspensions were issued to both players, with Strickland getting a six game suspension, four for Harper. Harper then appealed his suspension, had it reduced to three games, and served his time. Strickland also appealed, but Major League Baseball has STILL not ruled on it.

This is kind of messing with the Giants, given that the moment MLB comes back with its decision on his appeal, he’ll have to start serving it. That means the team is going into each night’s game not necessarily knowing if they’re going to have their player or not. Players and managers talk a lot about being prepared, but this is making it difficult to know who he might have available and who he’ll have to lean on on any given night. That limbo is OK for a few days, but it’s been over two weeks with this here.

What gives, MLB? How hard could this possible be?

