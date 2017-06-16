Rangers sign three draft picks

The Rangers officially confirmed the signings of their top three draft picks prior to Friday’s game against the Mariners. First-round draft pick Chris Seise reportedly received a signing bonus of $2 million, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis, while the bonuses for fellow first-rounder Bubba Thompson and second-round draftee Hans Crouse have yet to be disclosed.
Thompson, a 19-year-old outfielder from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, was the Rangers’ first selection. A multi-talented athlete and former quarterback, Thompson reportedly declined a baseball scholarship to the University of Alabama in order to pursue a deal with the Rangers and further his career track in professional baseball. His speed and power suggest that he’s best suited to center field, and his glove work has drawn praise as well.
High school shortstop Chris Seise, 18, was selected as a compensatory pick in the first round. He was ranked No. 38 by MLB.com with an average glove and a bat that showed power potential, though he has yet to develop into a potent hitter at this point in his career.
Crouse, 18, was taken in the second round at No. 66 overall. He profiles as a relief pitcher due to his relatively limited pitch repertoire, which currently features a sharp fastball and an unrefined curveball-slider combo and changeup.
Per MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan, Thompson, Seise and Crouse have all been assigned to the rookie-level AZL Rangers.
The Cubs placed second baseman Ben Zobrist on the disabled list on Friday with left wrist inflammation, per an official announcement. The move is retroactive to June 13, though Zobrist told reporters that he has been playing through the soreness in his wrist for the past two weeks.
Zobrist was removed from the Cubs’ lineups on Tuesday and Wednesday after feeling increased discomfort in his left wrist, finding it too painful to bat from either side of the plate. The injury may have affected his production at the plate, too. Through his first 215 PA, the veteran infielder has slashed just .223/.321/.394 with seven home runs and a .715 OPS. While he missed some time in March and April with back soreness and neck stiffness, he hasn’t faced a serious stay on the DL since 2015, when he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
The club recalled infielder Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa prior to their series opener against the Pirates. La Stella saw marginal success with the team during a short-lived gig earlier in the 2017 season, batting .304/.484/.522 with one home run and two RBI through 31 PA. He’s coming off of a 14-game run with the Iowa Cubs, during which he put up a .163/.208/.184 batting line with one extra-base hit through 53 PA.
The Braves have officially signed No. 5 draft pick Kyle Wright, the team announced Friday. The 21-year-old right-hander will receive a signing bonus of $7 million, exceeding both the $5,707,300 typically reserved for No. 5 draftees and the $6.7 million signing bonus Kris Bryant received from the Cubs in 2013.
Wright was taken fifth overall in the first round of Monday’s annual amateur draft, though he was projected as high as the No. 1 slot by FanGraphs prior to the draft. He pitched to a 5-6 record with Vanderbilt University in 2017, logging a 3.40 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 10.5 SO/9 through 103 1/3 innings. The righty showed considerable improvement with his command after plunking a team-high 12 batters last year and profiles as a potential front-end starter with an impressive curveball and slider at his disposal. Comments from club GM John Coppolella suggest that he could see time in both the Gulf Coast League and Single-A Rome by the end of 2017.
Per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the Braves are also expected to sign second-round pick Drew Waters, which will bring the two signing bonuses to a projected $8.7 million. Waters, 18, is a switch-hitting outfielder from Etowah High School. He is expected to report to the Gulf Coast League later this year.