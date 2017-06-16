Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks suffered injuries in last night’s Yankees-A’s game

In addition to losing to the A’s in extra innings, the Yankees lost two players last night: catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Sanchez suffered a minor groin injury while stealing second base in the top of the ninth, on an awkward collision with A’s infielder Chad Pinder. Joe Girardi does not think it’s a major injury and Sanchez will be reevaluated today. Hicks sustained an Achilles injury, forcing him out of the game. Same story there: maybe not serious, to be reevaluated before tonight’s game.

The Yankees have lost three of four on this west coast swing, and have lost starter CC Sabathia. They really don’t need more injuries.

Follow @craigcalcaterra