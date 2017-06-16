Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks suffered injuries in last night’s Yankees-A’s game

In addition to losing to the A’s in extra innings, the Yankees lost two players last night: catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielder Aaron Hicks.
Sanchez suffered a minor groin injury while stealing second base in the top of the ninth, on an awkward collision with A’s infielder Chad Pinder. Joe Girardi does not think it’s a major injury and Sanchez will be reevaluated today. Hicks sustained an Achilles injury, forcing him out of the game. Same story there: maybe not serious, to be reevaluated before tonight’s game.
The Yankees have lost three of four on this west coast swing, and have lost starter CC Sabathia. They really don’t need more injuries.
The Yankees are in first place in the AL East with a two-game lead over the Red Sox. That’s good. That lead would be a couple of games bigger, though, if it wasn’t for the fact that they’ve lost a handful of games in the late innings recently. A big reason for that? Their setup man is not getting the job done.
Last night: Clippard came into a tie game in the eighth, allowed two runners to reach, one of whom scored the go-ahead run for Oakland. The A’s went on to win in extra innings.
Tuesday: Clippard came into the game with a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth and gave up the tying home run, the Angels went on to win in extra innings.
Monday: Clippard came into the game in which the Yankees led 3-2 in the seventh with two men on. He immediately gave up an RBI double, allowing the Angels to tie it up. He vultured the win after the Yankees scored two runs in the top of the eighth.
Last Friday: Clippard came in with a four-run lead in the eighth. He held it. The Yankees won.
A week ago Sunday: Clippard came in to a 2-2 game in the eighth, immediately gave up a homer to Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays won 3-2.
Summary: he’s come into the game with the Yankees either tied or in the lead five straight times. He’s blown the lead twice, once lucking into a win, once with the Yankees losing. He’s given up the go ahead run in ties twice, with the Yankees losing both games. Once he had an easy job, protecting a big cushion. Overall, he’s tossed four and a third innings, giving up four hits, two walks and three earned runs and he’s allowed an inherited runner to score.
I suspect it’s gonna be a close race in the AL East all year. If you’re in a close race you have to win close games. If your setup man is doing what Clippard’s been doing lately, you’re not gonna win a ton of close games. And, eventually, your manager is going to start going to his closer earlier and earlier, risking burning him out.
Clippard needs to right the ship. Or else the Yankees are going to need to look to someone else to handle the seventh and eighth innings.
Indians 12, Dodgers 5: Lonnie Chisenhall didn’t start this game but he sure as hell helped finish it. The Indians outfielder came in as a pinch hitter in the fifth and smacked a three-run homer. Then he singled in two more runs in the sixth to give him five on the day. The Dodgers’ six-game winning streak was snapped.
Twins 6, Mariners 2: Chris Gimenez hit two homers and Eduardo Escobar homered for the second straight game. He’s 10-for-14 over the past three games, in fact, with five driven in. Jose Berrios allowed two runs over eight innings, dropping his ERA to 2.74 and giving him his sixth win on the year.
White Sox 5, Orioles 2: A four-run sixth inning for the Sox knocked out Chris Tillman and the O’s. Rookie Matt Davidson homered for the fourth straight game. Avisail Garcia and Rick Renteria were both ejected following a called strike on a check swing. Was it because of a crazy, over-the-top argument? Nah. It was because Garcia did this to the first base umpire:
Avisail Garcia got tossed for looking at the first base ump and doing this. Not particularly smart, but not really ejection worthy. pic.twitter.com/MndSVou2y3
Phillies 1, Red Sox 0: Normally when you allow one run over eight innings and strike out ten you’re gonna win. Yesterday was not normal for Chris Sale and the Red Sox, though, as Phillies starter Nick Pivetta tossed seven shutout innings, striking out nine and Pete Neshek and Hector Neris each tossed a shutout inning in relief. A pinch-hit RBI double for Ty Kelly in the eighth was the game’s only scoring on this very getaway day game.
Nationals 8, Mets 3: Bryce Harper smacked the hardest-hit home run in baseball since they began measuring such things. A laser beam that left his bat at 116.3 miles per hour, only flew 49 feet high and ricocheted off the bleachers and bounced back onto the field:
Tigers 5, Rays 3: Miguel Cabrera hasn’t been his usual power hitting self this year. Indeed, coming into this one he hadn’t hit a dinger since May 20th. Here, however, he hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to give Detroit the walkoff win. They needed to walk if off because Francisco Rodriguez gave up a tying homer in the eighth to Steven Souza. Earlier this week K-Rod had complained about how he was being used since he lost his closing gig. If he thinks it was bad before, he’s in for a rude awakening.
Brewers 6, Cardinals 4: Keon Broxton and Eric Thames each homered, with the former going 489 feet and the latter just barely getting out. They all count, though, and Thames’ was a tie-breaker in the eighth inning to boot. Milwaukee takes the series against St. Louis. That’s the second straight series they’ve taken against the Cardinals after going 17 straight series against them without winning one.
Rockies 10, Giants 9: Your typical Coors Field non-pitcher’s duel, in which the Giants came back from an 8-0 deficit and tying it at nine in the ninth. Things weren’t decided here until rookie Raimel Tapia hit a walkoff RBI single. Nolan Arenado doubled three times and drove in four and D.J. LeMahieu got four hits. The Rockies have won 10 of their last 14. The Giants have lost 10 of their last 14.
Athletics 8, Yankees 7: A wild one, as Oakland took a 3-0 lead by the second and New York tied at three in the sixth. From there on it became tied at 4, at 5 and at 6 and went to extra innings. Khris Davis ended all of that with a walkoff bloop single in the tenth. The A’s end a three-game skid in this four hour and twenty nine minute affair.
Royals 7, Angels 2: Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon hit solo home runs That’s five straight wins for the Royals, coming in San Diego, San Francisco and Anaheim. The west coast has been the best coast for the Royals. Yep, they have really enjoyed those California nights.