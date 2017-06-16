Braves sign No. 5 pick Kyle Wright

The Braves have officially signed No. 5 draft pick Kyle Wright, the team announced Friday. The 21-year-old right-hander will receive a signing bonus of $7 million, exceeding both the $5,707,300 typically reserved for No. 5 draftees and the $6.7 million signing bonus Kris Bryant received from the Cubs in 2013.
Wright was taken fifth overall in the first round of Monday’s annual amateur draft, though he was projected as high as the No. 1 slot by FanGraphs prior to the draft. He pitched to a 5-6 record with Vanderbilt University in 2017, logging a 3.40 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 10.5 SO/9 through 103 1/3 innings. The righty showed considerable improvement with his command after plunking a team-high 12 batters last year and profiles as a potential front-end starter with an impressive curveball and slider at his disposal. Comments from club GM John Coppolella suggest that he could see time in both the Gulf Coast League and Single-A Rome by the end of 2017.
Per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the Braves are also expected to sign second-round pick Drew Waters, which will bring the two signing bonuses to a projected $8.7 million. Waters, 18, is a switch-hitting outfielder from Etowah High School. He is expected to report to the Gulf Coast League later this year.
It’s been 18 days since the Hunter Strickland-Bryce Harper fracas. Since that time suspensions were issued to both players, with Strickland getting a six game suspension, four for Harper. Harper then appealed his suspension, had it reduced to three games, and served his time. Strickland also appealed, but Major League Baseball has STILL not ruled on it.
This is kind of messing with the Giants, given that the moment MLB comes back with its decision on his appeal, he’ll have to start serving it. That means the team is going into each night’s game not necessarily knowing if they’re going to have their player or not. Players and managers talk a lot about being prepared, but this is making it difficult to know who he might have available and who he’ll have to lean on on any given night. That limbo is OK for a few days, but it’s been over two weeks with this here.
What gives, MLB? How hard could this possible be?
The Washington Nationals have signed Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract. He’s been assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Jackson was released by the Orioles earlier this week after allowing seven runs — four earned — over five innings in three bullpen appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen.
Why, in light of that, would the Nats take a chance on him? Depth is depth, I suppose. And there’s also the fact that he’s was at least moderately effective at Triple-A for the O’s earlier this year, posting a 3.10 ERA in 12 appearances. He spent last season with the Marlins and Padres, finishing with an ugly 5.89 ERA with a 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. He was effective in 2015. I suppose if you have something of a track record you get second, third and fourth chances.