Tyler Thornburg to undergo season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome

Red Sox reliever Tyler Thornburg will undergo season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome on Friday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Thornburg, 28, never pitched in a Red Sox uniform since the club acquired him from the Brewers in December. He started developing arm issues early in spring training and never recovered.
Across parts of five seasons in the majors, Thornburg has a career 2.87 ERA with a 220/91 K/BB ratio in 219 2/3 innings. He was particularly impressive last season, when he saved 13 games and struck out 90 batters with a 2.15 ERA for the Brewers.
The Mets announced that protective netting would be extended at Citi Field after the All-Star break, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports.
In the Mets’ press release, the organization says that expansion “more than triples the square footage of existing netting.” Specifically, they plan to “expand the span of the 30-foot high (from field) netting behind home plate, beyond the dugouts, to the far ends of the camera wells (to the near aisles at Sections 111 and 124)” and “add eight-foot high netting (from field) to extend from far ends of camera wells to turn in building at Sections 109 (right field) and 126 (left field).”
Speaking to fans who worry the increase in netting will obstruct their views of the game, the Mets said that the new netting “uses enhanced technology that increases transparency and is 97% invisible.”
Major League Baseball announced on Thursday evening that Dodgers minor league pitcher Jair Jurrjens has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for exogenous Testosterone.
Jurrjens, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers at the end of March after pitching for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, the right-hander compiled a 4.64 ERA with a 44/18 K/BB ratio in 54 1/3 innings.
As there are fewer than 80 games left in the minor league season, this suspension basically ends Jurrjens’ season and he’ll have to serve out the remainder next season.