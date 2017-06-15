Mets to increase protective netting at Citi Field after the All-Star break

The Mets announced that protective netting would be extended at Citi Field after the All-Star break, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports.

In the Mets’ press release, the organization says that expansion “more than triples the square footage of existing netting.” Specifically, they plan to “expand the span of the 30-foot high (from field) netting behind home plate, beyond the dugouts, to the far ends of the camera wells (to the near aisles at Sections 111 and 124)” and “add eight-foot high netting (from field) to extend from far ends of camera wells to turn in building at Sections 109 (right field) and 126 (left field).”

Speaking to fans who worry the increase in netting will obstruct their views of the game, the Mets said that the new netting “uses enhanced technology that increases transparency and is 97% invisible.”

