Juan Lagares suffers fractured left thumb

Mets outfielder Juan Lagares suffered a fractured IP (interphalangeal) joint in his left thumb during Thursday’s game against the Nationals, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. As DiComo notes, it’s the same thumb in which Lagares tore a ligament last year.
Lagares, 28, was sharing time in center field with Curtis Granderson. Entering Thursday’s action, he was batting .275/.323/.418 with a pair of home runs and eight RBI in 100 plate appearances. He went 0-for-2 on Thursday before departing.
The Mets’ list of injured players grows ever longer. Lagares will join Asdrubal Cabrera, Neil Walker, Matt Harvey Jeurys Familia, Tommy Milone, Josh Smoker, Noah Syndergaard, and David Wright on the disabled list.
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird went on the disabled list in early May with a bruised right ankle and began a minor league rehab assignment earlier this month. Unfortunately, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that Bird suffered a setback in his rehab when he fouled a ball off of his right leg, causing renewed swelling, Newsday’s Erik Boland reports.
Bird, 24, impressed in spring training, batting .451 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 51 at-bats. At the end of spring training, though, he fouled a ball off of his right foot, which impacted his effectiveness during the regular season. From the start of the season through May 1, Bird hit a paltry .100/.250/.200 in 72 trips to the plate.
Chris Carter has handled first base while Bird has been out, but he hasn’t hit much, compiling a .207/.298/.371 triple-slash line over 161 plate appearances.
The Mets announced that protective netting would be extended at Citi Field after the All-Star break, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports.
In the Mets’ press release, the organization says that expansion “more than triples the square footage of existing netting.” Specifically, they plan to “expand the span of the 30-foot high (from field) netting behind home plate, beyond the dugouts, to the far ends of the camera wells (to the near aisles at Sections 111 and 124)” and “add eight-foot high netting (from field) to extend from far ends of camera wells to turn in building at Sections 109 (right field) and 126 (left field).”
Speaking to fans who worry the increase in netting will obstruct their views of the game, the Mets said that the new netting “uses enhanced technology that increases transparency and is 97% invisible.”