Athletics fire pitching coach Curt Young, hire Scott Emerson

The Athletics announced on Thursday afternoon that pitching coach Curt Young has been relieved of his duties and replaced by Scott Emerson.

The Athletics’ pitching has been among the worst in baseball, carrying an aggregate 4.83 ERA. The rotation ERA is 4.66 while the bullpen ERA is an unsightly 5.07. While Jesse Hahn and Sean Manaea have had decent results, Jharel Cotton has struggled mightily and Sonny Gray hasn’t quite returned to 2015 form.

Young, 57, spent 10 of his 11 seasons in the majors between 1983-93 with the Athletics. In 2004, he was named the Athletics’ pitching coach and held that position until 2010. He was named the Red Sox pitching coach, but lasted only one year there before returning to the A’s in 2012, the position he’s held ever since until today.

Emerson, 45, had been serving as the Athletics’ bullpen coach since the 2015 season. He pitched in the minor league systems of the Orioles and Red Sox from 1992-96, then went into coaching starting in 2000.

