Athletics fire pitching coach Curt Young, hire Scott Emerson

The Athletics announced on Thursday afternoon that pitching coach Curt Young has been relieved of his duties and replaced by Scott Emerson.
The Athletics’ pitching has been among the worst in baseball, carrying an aggregate 4.83 ERA. The rotation ERA is 4.66 while the bullpen ERA is an unsightly 5.07. While Jesse Hahn and Sean Manaea have had decent results, Jharel Cotton has struggled mightily and Sonny Gray hasn’t quite returned to 2015 form.
Young, 57, spent 10 of his 11 seasons in the majors between 1983-93 with the Athletics. In 2004, he was named the Athletics’ pitching coach and held that position until 2010. He was named the Red Sox pitching coach, but lasted only one year there before returning to the A’s in 2012, the position he’s held ever since until today.
Emerson, 45, had been serving as the Athletics’ bullpen coach since the 2015 season. He pitched in the minor league systems of the Orioles and Red Sox from 1992-96, then went into coaching starting in 2000.
Major League Baseball announced on Thursday evening that Dodgers minor league pitcher Jair Jurrjens has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for exogenous Testosterone.
Jurrjens, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers at the end of March after pitching for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, the right-hander compiled a 4.64 ERA with a 44/18 K/BB ratio in 54 1/3 innings.
As there are fewer than 80 games left in the minor league season, this suspension basically ends Jurrjens’ season and he’ll have to serve out the remainder next season.
When it rains it pours, and it’s raining cats and dogs in Queens. The Mets just released injury updates for second baseman Neil Walker and starter Matt Harvey: they’ve both been placed on the 10-day disabled list and they’re both expected to miss several weeks, according to the team.
Walker has a partially torn hamstring, which he injured while trying to beat out a bunt in last night’s victory over the Cubs. Harvey has a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder, which explains his drastically diminished velocity and ineffectiveness in four innings of work last night. He received an injection in the shoulder and will rehab it until he is pain free.
The Mets have a seeming army of players on the DL right now, including starter Noah Syndergaard who is still weeks away from throwing and closer Jeurys Familia, out until at least September and, most likely, the entire season, following surgery to repair a blood clot in his pitching arm.