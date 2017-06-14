Yasiel Puig suspended one game for flipping off hecklers

On Tuesday in Cleveland, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig flipped off some hecklers at Progressive Field after hitting a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. After the game, Puig said he’d pay a fine and admitted “[stooping] to their level.”

Major League Baseball has done a little more than fining Puig for his actions. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that Puig has been suspended for one game. Puig is appealing the suspension, so he’ll be eligible to play until that issue is resolved.

Puig is in Wednesday’s lineup against the Indians, batting ninth and playing right field. He enters the game batting .239/.313/.418 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 240 plate appearances.

