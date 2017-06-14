Video: Kyle Schwarber clears Shea Bridge at Citi Field with a home run

Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit one of the most impressive home runs you’ll ever see, aesthetically-speaking. With his team leading 2-1 and threatening with a man on second base with one out in the top of the fourth inning, Schwarber jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Matt Harvey. One knew it was gone just from seeing the swing, or from hearing the sound.

Statcast measured the blast at 467 feet, which “only” ranks 10th this season in distance. It’s the second-longest home run at Citi Field in the Statcast era, just behind Giancarlo Stanton‘s 468-foot blast.

Schwarber entered the evening’s action batting .172/.296/.377 with 11 home runs and 26 RBI in 240 plate appearances this season.

