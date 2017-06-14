Rob Manfred issues a statement on the Congressional Baseball Game

Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement today:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Representative Steve Scalise, Congressional staff, U.S. Capitol Police and all those who were impacted by today’s senseless violence at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Major League Baseball is a proud supporter of the Congressional Baseball Game, a longstanding bipartisan tradition and unifying event that benefits worthy charities. Both teams have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the game at Nationals Park and we fully support the decision to play the game. We look forward to a full recovery for each of the victims and hope that tomorrow night’s game can play a constructive role in the healing process.”

Our original post on the shooting and the Congressional Baseball Game can be read here.

