Report: MLB to allow personalized jerseys and more during new “Players Weekend”

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports is reporting that players will be allowed to express themselves more freely during the new “Players Weekend,” scheduled for August 25-27 this season. The idea was negotiated between the league and the players’ union.
Players will be allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, though it will need to be approved beforehand. They can wear colored spikes, gloves and wristbands, as long as the colors don’t interfere with an umpire’s ability to make a call and aren’t white. And a player can personalize a patch on his uniform, highlighting “an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development.”
Major League Baseball will then sell the uniforms from the “Players Weekend,” donating the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation.
If the weekend goes well, Passan suggests the league could be inclined to relax some rules pertaining to uniforms in the future.
The Brewers announced on Wednesday that starter Matt Garza has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and reliever Neftali Feliz has been designated for assignment.
Garza, 33, went on the disabled list after colliding with teammate Jesus Aguilar on a play at first base. He’ll resume with a 3.83 ERA and a 33/12 K/BB ratio in 44 2/3 innings.
Feliz, 29, opened the season as the Brewers’ closer and eventually lost the job to Corey Knebel a month ago. He went 8-for-9 in save chances, but compiled a 6.00 ERA with a 21/15 K/BB ratio in 27 innings.
While Feliz’s recent track record isn’t so great, his age and experience in high-leverage situations will likely allow him to latch on quickly with another team.
Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement today:
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Representative Steve Scalise, Congressional staff, U.S. Capitol Police and all those who were impacted by today’s senseless violence at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.
“Major League Baseball is a proud supporter of the Congressional Baseball Game, a longstanding bipartisan tradition and unifying event that benefits worthy charities. Both teams have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the game at Nationals Park and we fully support the decision to play the game. We look forward to a full recovery for each of the victims and hope that tomorrow night’s game can play a constructive role in the healing process.”
