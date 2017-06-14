Remember Darren Baker? The Nationals just drafted him.

15 years ago, during Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, then-Giants manager Dusty Baker’s three-year-old son Darren inadvertently found himself in one of the most memorable playoff moments in the history of the game.

The Giants led the Angels 8-4 and had runners on second and third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kenny Lofton laced a 2-1 pitch from Ben Weber off the wall in right-center field at AT&T Park, knocking in two runs with a triple. J.T. Snow had been on second base after singling and advancing after David Bell was hit by a pitch. As he crossed the plate, Darren had made his way onto the field near home plate. Snow alertly picked Darren up in the middle of the action, right before Bell scored. Had Snow not done that, and there been a play at the plate, Darren could’ve been hurt.

Dusty is now the Nationals’ manager, and Darren (now 18 years old) is entering pro baseball. The Nationals selected Darren with their 27th pick — 823rd overall — in the draft out of Jesuit High School in California.

Time flies, doesn’t it?

