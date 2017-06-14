Remember Darren Baker? The Nationals just drafted him.

15 years ago, during Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, then-Giants manager Dusty Baker’s three-year-old son Darren inadvertently found himself in one of the most memorable playoff moments in the history of the game.
The Giants led the Angels 8-4 and had runners on second and third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kenny Lofton laced a 2-1 pitch from Ben Weber off the wall in right-center field at AT&T Park, knocking in two runs with a triple. J.T. Snow had been on second base after singling and advancing after David Bell was hit by a pitch. As he crossed the plate, Darren had made his way onto the field near home plate. Snow alertly picked Darren up in the middle of the action, right before Bell scored. Had Snow not done that, and there been a play at the plate, Darren could’ve been hurt.
Dusty is now the Nationals’ manager, and Darren (now 18 years old) is entering pro baseball. The Nationals selected Darren with their 27th pick — 823rd overall — in the draft out of Jesuit High School in California.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports is reporting that players will be allowed to express themselves more freely during the new “Players Weekend,” scheduled for August 25-27 this season. The idea was negotiated between the league and the players’ union.
Players will be allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, though it will need to be approved beforehand. They can wear colored spikes, gloves and wristbands, as long as the colors don’t interfere with an umpire’s ability to make a call and aren’t white. And a player can personalize a patch on his uniform, highlighting “an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development.”
Major League Baseball will then sell the uniforms from the “Players Weekend,” donating the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation.
If the weekend goes well, Passan suggests the league could be inclined to relax some rules pertaining to uniforms in the future.
Garza, 33, went on the disabled list after colliding with teammate Jesus Aguilar on a play at first base. He’ll resume with a 3.83 ERA and a 33/12 K/BB ratio in 44 2/3 innings.
Feliz, 29, opened the season as the Brewers’ closer and eventually lost the job to Corey Knebel a month ago. He went 8-for-9 in save chances, but compiled a 6.00 ERA with a 21/15 K/BB ratio in 27 innings.
While Feliz’s recent track record isn’t so great, his age and experience in high-leverage situations will likely allow him to latch on quickly with another team.