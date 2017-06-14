Orioles place Chris Davis on the disabled list with an oblique injury

The Orioles announced on Wednesday that first baseman Chris Davis has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. First baseman David Washington has been promoted to the major league roster from Triple-A Norfolk.

Davis, 31, suffered the injury after lining out in the third inning of Monday’s game against the White Sox. On the season, he’s hitting .226/.320/.461 with 14 home runs and 26 RBI.

Washington, 26, has yet to make his major league debut. With Norfolk, he was batting .291/.344/.517 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 221 PA.

