Orioles place Chris Davis on the disabled list with an oblique injury

The Orioles announced on Wednesday that first baseman Chris Davis has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. First baseman David Washington has been promoted to the major league roster from Triple-A Norfolk.
Davis, 31, suffered the injury after lining out in the third inning of Monday’s game against the White Sox. On the season, he’s hitting .226/.320/.461 with 14 home runs and 26 RBI.
Washington, 26, has yet to make his major league debut. With Norfolk, he was batting .291/.344/.517 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 221 PA.
On Tuesday in Cleveland, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig flipped off some hecklers at Progressive Field after hitting a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. After the game, Puig said he’d pay a fine and admitted “[stooping] to their level.”
Major League Baseball has done a little more than fining Puig for his actions. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that Puig has been suspended for one game. Puig is appealing the suspension, so he’ll be eligible to play until that issue is resolved.
Puig is in Wednesday’s lineup against the Indians, batting ninth and playing right field. He enters the game batting .239/.313/.418 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 240 plate appearances.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports is reporting that players will be allowed to express themselves more freely during the new “Players Weekend,” scheduled for August 25-27 this season. The idea was negotiated between the league and the players’ union.
Players will be allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, though it will need to be approved beforehand. They can wear colored spikes, gloves and wristbands, as long as the colors don’t interfere with an umpire’s ability to make a call and aren’t white. And a player can personalize a patch on his uniform, highlighting “an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development.”
Major League Baseball will then sell the uniforms from the “Players Weekend,” donating the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation.
If the weekend goes well, Passan suggests the league could be inclined to relax some rules pertaining to uniforms in the future.