Ichiro is the all-time interleague hit king

Ichiro Suzuki pinch hit in the fifth inning of this afternoon’s A’s-Marlins game. As he so often has in his career, he reached on an infield single. This one to the pitcher.
But this wasn’t just one of his ordinary infield singles. It was a record-breaker. It marked his 365th career hit in an interleague game. That surpasses Derek Jeter on the all-time list:
In other news, it was about a year ago that Ichiro passed Pete Rose in total number of hits, if you combine Ichiro’s Japan and U.S. stats. Merely mentioning that fact angered a lot of Pete Rose supporters — and Pete Rose himself —
as they felt that noting it somehow detracted from Rose’s greatness or something. Which is silly.
Whatever the case: Ichiro now has a whopping 365 more interleague hits than Rose ever had, which is so, so telling.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports is reporting that players will be allowed to express themselves more freely during the new “Players Weekend,” scheduled for August 25-27 this season. The idea was negotiated between the league and the players’ union.
Players will be allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, though it will need to be approved beforehand. They can wear colored spikes, gloves and wristbands, as long as the colors don’t interfere with an umpire’s ability to make a call and aren’t white. And a player can personalize a patch on his uniform, highlighting “an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development.”
Major League Baseball will then sell the uniforms from the “Players Weekend,” donating the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation.
If the weekend goes well, Passan suggests the league could be inclined to relax some rules pertaining to uniforms in the future.
The Brewers announced on Wednesday that starter Matt Garza has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and reliever Neftali Feliz has been designated for assignment.
Garza, 33, went on the disabled list after colliding with teammate Jesus Aguilar on a play at first base. He’ll resume with a 3.83 ERA and a 33/12 K/BB ratio in 44 2/3 innings.
Feliz, 29, opened the season as the Brewers’ closer and eventually lost the job to Corey Knebel a month ago. He went 8-for-9 in save chances, but compiled a 6.00 ERA with a 21/15 K/BB ratio in 27 innings.
While Feliz’s recent track record isn’t so great, his age and experience in high-leverage situations will likely allow him to latch on quickly with another team.