Ichiro is the all-time interleague hit king

Ichiro Suzuki pinch hit in the fifth inning of this afternoon’s A’s-Marlins game. As he so often has in his career, he reached on an infield single. This one to the pitcher.

But this wasn’t just one of his ordinary infield singles. It was a record-breaker. It marked his 365th career hit in an interleague game. That surpasses Derek Jeter on the all-time list:

There it is! Ichiro becomes the all-time leader in Interleague Play hits with 365! pic.twitter.com/NsnKaFAX05 — #VoteMarlins (@Marlins) June 14, 2017

In other news, it was about a year ago that Ichiro passed Pete Rose in total number of hits, if you combine Ichiro’s Japan and U.S. stats. Merely mentioning that fact angered a lot of Pete Rose supporters — and Pete Rose himself —

as they felt that noting it somehow detracted from Rose’s greatness or something. Which is silly.

Whatever the case: Ichiro now has a whopping 365 more interleague hits than Rose ever had, which is so, so telling.

Follow @craigcalcaterra