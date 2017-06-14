Anthony Rizzo seems to be enjoying the leadoff spot

Even though Anthony Rizzo had never started a game batting leadoff in any of his seven seasons in the majors, Cubs manager Joe Maddon decided to move him into the leadoff spot on Tuesday. It worked, as Rizzo led off Tuesday’s game with a solo home run to center field off of Mets starter Zack Wheeler. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double and an RBI walk on the night.
It was more of the same on Wednesday. Rizzo led off with a solo shot to left-center at Citi Field off of Matt Harvey, giving him two leadoff homers in his only two games as the leadoff batter.
Rizzo entered Wednesday’s action batting .253/.394/.489 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 287 plate appearances. Wednesday’s home run, his 15th of the season, marked his 148th as a Cub, moving him into a tie for 14th on the Cubs’ all-time leaderboard with Mark Grace.
Tempers flared between the Pirates and Rockies during Wednesday night’s game at PNC Park. In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the Rockies leading 3-0, starter German Marquez clearly unintentionally hit Francisco Cervelli with a first-pitch fastball.
There had been no prior offense from either team. While Cervelli stared at Marquez for a brief second, home plate umpire Chris Conroy was already in front of the plate, ready to stop anything from happening. However, catcher Tony Wolters started talking to Cervelli. Cervelli didn’t like what Wolters was saying. Botch teams’ benches and bullpens emptied, but nothing happened beyond some terse words being exchanged.
The three-game set between the two teams ended on Wednesday night. The Pirates and Rockies won’t meet again until after the All-Star break for a three-game weekend series in Colorado, so we’ll have to wait over a month to see if any grudges are held.
Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit one of the most impressive home runs you’ll ever see, aesthetically-speaking. With his team leading 2-1 and threatening with a man on second base with one out in the top of the fourth inning, Schwarber jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Matt Harvey. One knew it was gone just from seeing the swing, or from hearing the sound.
Statcast measured the blast at 467 feet, which “only” ranks 10th this season in distance. It’s the second-longest home run at Citi Field in the Statcast era, just behind Giancarlo Stanton‘s 468-foot blast.
Schwarber entered the evening’s action batting .172/.296/.377 with 11 home runs and 26 RBI in 240 plate appearances this season.