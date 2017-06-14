Anthony Rizzo seems to be enjoying the leadoff spot

Even though Anthony Rizzo had never started a game batting leadoff in any of his seven seasons in the majors, Cubs manager Joe Maddon decided to move him into the leadoff spot on Tuesday. It worked, as Rizzo led off Tuesday’s game with a solo home run to center field off of Mets starter Zack Wheeler. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double and an RBI walk on the night.

It was more of the same on Wednesday. Rizzo led off with a solo shot to left-center at Citi Field off of Matt Harvey, giving him two leadoff homers in his only two games as the leadoff batter.

Rizzo entered Wednesday’s action batting .253/.394/.489 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 287 plate appearances. Wednesday’s home run, his 15th of the season, marked his 148th as a Cub, moving him into a tie for 14th on the Cubs’ all-time leaderboard with Mark Grace.

